ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Ixesha lifikile for the ANC and Cyril to stop using Phakama Ramaphosa song in their events as renowned ANC song hitmaker Gamelihle Mbuyane has officially resigned from the ANC and prohibited the party from using his songs for any party activities.

In a letter addressed to the ANC Mpumalanga leadership and Office of the Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, Mbuyane expressed his decision to step down as a member of the party, citing the need to protect the copyright of his songs.

Mbuyane, who is known for his songs such as "Phakama Ramaphosa," "Asinavalo," and "Unity Maqabane," has been a prominent figure in ANC events for many years, and has made significant contributions to the party through his music. However, he has stated that the party must refrain from using his songs for any future campaigns or events.

In his resignation letter, Mbuyane emphasized the importance of upholding the Copyright Act of 1978, which governs the use of copyrighted material. He asserted his rights as the creator and performer of the songs, and stated that any further use of his music by the ANC would be considered a violation of copyright law.

Mbuyane expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a member of the ANC, and thanked his comrades for the honor. He also wished the party success in its future endeavors. The ANC leadership has not yet issued a public response to Mbuyane's resignation and copyright restrictions.



