New board for Transmedia

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of five experts to the Transmedia Corporation board of directors with effect from January 9, 2024, for a term of four years, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has announced.The newly appointees include Ms Phillipa M. P. Sadza; Engineer Tinayeshe Mutazu; Ms Auxillia Katongomara; Mr Jonathan Gandari and Engineer Lawrence Nkala.Minister Muswere said while additional board members may be appointed in due course the appointed ones should hit the ground running by putting in place viable strategies to turnaround the organisation in various areas.Dr Muswere said among the areas to be worked on include ensuring there is universal access of broadcasting services by providing adequate transmission equipment for both radio and television to achieve the 99 percent availability objective as required by the law."Ensure there is quality broadcast throughout the country by providing a well-equipped transmission network as per the international best practices. Ensure the majority of Zimbabweans receive broadcasting services by making sure there is coverage expansion so that no one is left behind."Develop strategies aimed at enhancing human capital management to make Transmedia Corporation an employer of choice. Effectively play an advisory role to the parent ministry to foster growth of the industry," he said.Dr Muswere said the Ministry looks forward to working with the board in delivering on the strategic mandate of the Transmedia Corporation, while it will also draw up numeric contracts that are performance-based.Ms Sadza holds a Master of Laws with a focus on Business Corporations while IT expert Eng Nkala holds a Masters in Business Administration and Bachelor of Science Honours in Electrical Engineering.Mr Gandari, has vast experience in media management and lecturing and will represent the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry.He is a holder of a Masters degree in Global Business and Journalism, Masters in Media Studies and Journalism.Eng Mutazu is a holder of a Masters Degree in Engineering while veteran media and corporate communications practitioner Ms Katongomara holds a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Communication.