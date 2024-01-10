Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
HEAVY rains are expected across much of the country for the next seven days from today to Wednesday next week, the Meteorological Services Department forecasts, as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone combines with a cloud band moving in from the west.

Downpours exceeding 50mm are expected along the main watershed.

In the West this sees such rain in Bulawayo, plus Matobo, Umzingwane, Insiza, and parts of Mangwe in Matebeleland South and Umguza and Bubi in Matebeleland North.

Downpours above 50mm are expected in Zvishavane, Shurugwi, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Chirumhanzu and Mberengwa in Midlands and Chivi, and Gutu in Masvingo.

In the north, the 50mm downpours are likely in Harare Metropolitan, Chegutu, Zvimba, Bindura, Shamva, and Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe in Mashonaland West and Chikomba, Seke, Wedza, Marondera, Murehwa and Mutoko in Mashonaland East.

Other areas, although expected to receive heavy rains, will record below 50mm.

The Met Department warned that the localised heavy rains will be characterised by lightning and hail storms in some areas, and so warned of flash floods, insecure roofs being blown off, and trees falling in strong winds.

The heavy rainfall is caused by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone combining with a cloud band coming from the western parts of the country.

"The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which has been active over the northern parts of the country is expected to combine with a cloud band, which is moving from the west to the east covering the whole country.

"As a result, the combined effect of the two should result in precipitation amounts over 50mm in areas along the main watershed," said the forecast.

People should stay indoors during thunderstorms unless there is an emergency and warned motorists and travellers to avoid crossing rivers in flood.

This includes avoiding water above the ankle level while motorists should not cross rivers exceeding 30 centimetres as they can be washed away.

While rains come with possibilities of dangers farmers, especially in Matebeleland region, are hopeful for more rains as some of the crops were now showing signs of moisture stress while dams are yet to record significant inflows.

On Monday, the Government launched a US$400 000 cloud-seeding programme to induce more rains as the country is in the middle of an El Nino weather season characterised by prolonged dry spells.

Bulawayo is desperate for rains as its dam water levels have reduced fallen to 44 percent with Umzingwane Dam being 95 percent empty. To conserve water, the council has introduced a 120-weekly water-shedding programme.

The rains are not just giving hope to farmers, but animal conservationists as elephants were dying at the Hwange National Park.

In an interview, yesterday, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said since August 160 elephants had died at the national park.

He said the rains received so far had brought relief to animals, as some of them were dying due to long distances walking in search of water.

"Between August and December, we lost 160 elephants. Most of these animals were weak, old and young and could not cope with the long distances that animals had to travel in search for water. But since we started receiving the rains the situation has normalised," said Mr Farawo.

ZimParks was investigating a suspected case of poisoning of six elephants in Lupane, Matebeleland North.

"We suspect that they were poisoned. We found them in a single area in a decomposed state. They had their tusks removed. So, we are still conducting investigations on what could have happened," said Mr Farawo.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man hooks up with maid

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

New board for Transmedia

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

16 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

16 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

17 hrs ago | 1200 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

18 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

18 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

18 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

18 hrs ago | 661 Views

Police issue flood warning

20 hrs ago | 362 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man killed over cigarette

20 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

20 hrs ago | 992 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

21 hrs ago | 1749 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 490 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

10 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1521 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

10 Jan 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1768 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

10 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 350 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

10 Jan 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1392 Views