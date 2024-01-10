Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE cash-strapped Gweru City Council (GCC) is struggling to pay its workers their December salaries including bonuses.

The failure by the local authority to pay its 1 200 employees has had a negative impact on most of them who are now struggling to pay school fees and rentals.

Some of the workers have resorted to venting their anger through the Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) social media platforms.

The WhatsApp platform has GCC councillors, managers, council employees, residents and landlords.

The employees said they were failing to pay school fees for their children, particularly those with children going for Grade One and Form One.

"We are in January and we haven't been paid our December salaries and bonuses. Schools have reopened and we have children going to Grade One and Form One who need school fees and school uniforms. We also need to be paid so that we meet other obligations like rentals as well," wrote one participant on the social media platform.

"What do you expect us to do when you still owe us our dues?"

GRRA director Mr Cornelius Selipiwe said council employees on the platform were justified to express their concern on the group as they will be sending distress messages to their employer.

"I think the council employees are spot on. Remember they are also residents and partake in issues that affect residents and most of them are tenants who need to pay rentals," he said.

"So venting their anger on the GRRA group is primarily because they want to reach out to their employers and the landlord as well. Remember on this platform we have GCC management, councillors, residents and landlords and this is a channel they are using to communicate with their employer."

Mr Selipiwe said the local authority is also failing to address issues revolving around the welfare of its employees.

 "Yes, efforts are there, but we are not satisfied because there is a lot that needs to be done to improve their employees' welfare and service delivery. The employees are the vehicles for service delivery and therefore they should be paid well and on time," he said.

"If they are not able to pay their employees, they need to cut on local and foreign trips where they will be getting allowances. Remember we are focusing more on back to school and everyone needs money."

GCC spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed that the council is yet to pay the December salaries and bonuses.

"We had delays in salary payments, and we have paid some of the banks. We are now left with processing the remainder of the money this week. We communicated with the employees about the challenge," she said.

Ms Chingwaramusee blamed residents and ratepayers for failing to settle their arrears, saying it had a bearing on council's failure to pay salaries and deliver effective service.

 "At times some people don't pay for reasons we don't know. From a survey, which we conducted, there are also some residents, who think that the local authority will write off their debts, which is not possible," she said.

"So, we have gone the normal way of writing letters to residents and companies who owe us and some ignore, which effectively forces us to take legal measures."

Ms Chingwaramusee said as of October last year, residents and ratepayers owed the local authority $54 billion in unpaid rates and service charges.

"In November last year, we collected over $8 billion of which over $3 billion went towards salary obligations. In December, we collected over $9 billion and over $4 billion was supposed to go towards salary commitments," she said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man hooks up with maid

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

New board for Transmedia

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

16 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

16 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

17 hrs ago | 1200 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

18 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

18 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

18 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

18 hrs ago | 661 Views

Police issue flood warning

20 hrs ago | 362 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man killed over cigarette

20 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

20 hrs ago | 992 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

21 hrs ago | 1749 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 490 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

10 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1521 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

10 Jan 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1768 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

10 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 350 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

10 Jan 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1392 Views