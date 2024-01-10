George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

ARMED robbers raided George Silundika High School offices in Bulawayo and went away with over US$17 000 while Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West also lost a car, laptops and an undisclosed amount of money to robbers.Schools opened for the first term on Tuesday and most of them are handling a lot of cash as parents and guardians are paying school fees and levies.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the raids on the two schools."Police have recorded armed robbery cases in Bulawayo and Chinhoyi in which schools are being targeted. In one of the cases, unknown suspects pounced at George Silundika High School offices at corner George Silundika Street and Third Avenue, Bulawayo last Saturday where they stole US$17 280 cash which was in a cash box," he said."In another case which occurred at Lomagundi College, Chinhoyi on Tuesday, 12 unknown suspects attacked security guards before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, a Mazda Tribute motor vehicle, cellphones and laptops, among other valuables."Asst Comm Nyathi urged school authorities to enhance security measures at schools and employ guards from reputable security service providers.He said school authorities should install Closed Circuit Television Vision (CCTV) at points of entry and administration offices."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned that some of these robbery cases are resulting from leakage of information. Members of the public are warned that those who provide inside information to robbery syndicates will be arrested," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He said police crack teams were firm on the ground to counter these armed robbery syndicates.Asst Comm Nyathi said schools are now targets for armed robbers and as such schools should avoid keeping large sums of money at their offices but should instead bank the money.