Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
AN international HIV and Aids organisation based in the United Kingdom has commended Zimbabwe for approving two new HIV prevention products within six months before any other African nation.

The country, which has an HIV prevalence of 11,8 percent, has made several strides in preventing and treating HIV, having met global targets of ensuring that at least 95 percent of those living with HIV know their status, are on treatment and achieve viral suppression.

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99 percent of the 1,3 million HIV-positive people.

To address the high burden, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAids) has come up with the 95-95-95 targets, which means that 95 percent of people on treatment have their viral load undetectable, while 95 percent of all HIV-positive people know their status and 95 percent of those who know their status are on treatment.

Over the past 10 years, Zimbabwe has recorded the highest decline of 78 percent in new HIV infections in Eastern and Southern Africa, making the country a trendsetter in HIV prevention and treatment.

The two preventive products include the vaginal ring and the injectable, which are part of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which is highly effective in preventing HIV.

The DPV-VR, a female-initiated option to reduce the risk of HIV infection must be worn inside the vagina for 28 days, after which it should be replaced by a new ring.

The ring is made of silicone and is easy to bend and insert. It works by releasing the antiretroviral drug, Dapivirine, from the ring into the vagina slowly over 28 days.

Besides the injectable and vaginal ring, Zimbabweans also have a choice to take the oral PrEP.

This is part of a comprehensive HIV prevention package of services in Zimbabwe and is to be used in conjunction with other methods of prevention such as female and male condoms, voluntary medical male circumcision and HIV testing and counselling.

In a report, Aids Map said Zimbabwe had shown other countries how to make new HIV prevention products available quickly by having the Dapivirine vaginal ring and long-acting cabotegravir PrEP each approved in less than six months.

"In Zimbabwe, the International Partnerships for Microbicides moved quickly to seek approval for the Dapivirine vaginal ring after WHO pre-qualification, submitting its registration dossier in February 2021," reads the report.

"As clinical trials leading to the approval of the Dapivirine vaginal ring had taken place in Zimbabwe, the Medicines Control Agency of Zimbabwe was already familiar with the product. "They decided to use the European Medicines Agency approval and WHO pre-qualification as the basis for an ‘abridged review', a fast-track process that enabled approval on 6 July 2021, the first national approval of the Dapivirine vaginal ring in the world."

While it took 1 045 days to grant approval of tenofovir disoproxil/emtricitabine in Zimbabwe in 2009, the Dapivirine vaginal ring took 133 days and long-acting cabotegravir took 159 days to receive approval, says Aids Map.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved cabotegravir for PrEP in December 2021 and the World Health Organisation recommended it as an additional HIV prevention option in March 2022.

It was submitted for registration in Zimbabwe in January 2022.

"The Medicines Control Agency of Zimbabwe decided that because cabotegravir had already been approved by the US FDA, it could undergo expedited review in Zimbabwe and it was approved on 6 July 2022," reads the report.

The organisation has attributed the progress to strategies that enabled Zimbabwe to move quickly in rolling out the life-saving interventions.

These include an existing policy of using regulatory approval by a stringent authority such as the US FDA or EMA to trigger an expedited review pathway.

"Close collaboration between clinical trials review and product review divisions of the Medicines Control Agency promoted familiarity with the products under review is also part of strategies used," it said.

"WHO pre-qualification was a guarantee of product quality and avoided the need for time-consuming manufacturing and product inspections, which saw Zimbabwe approving the two quicker."

Zimbabwe is among the top countries in the world that have halved Aids-related deaths in the past three decades and was also recently removed from the list of 30 TB highly burdened countries worldwide.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

4 hrs ago | 1063 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Man hooks up with maid

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

New board for Transmedia

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

16 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

16 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

16 hrs ago | 868 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

17 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

18 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

18 hrs ago | 653 Views

Police issue flood warning

20 hrs ago | 359 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

Man killed over cigarette

20 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

20 hrs ago | 983 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

21 hrs ago | 1735 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

23 hrs ago | 707 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

24 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

10 Jan 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1760 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

10 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 349 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

10 Jan 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1382 Views