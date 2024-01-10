Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GRAMMY award-winning artiste, Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo) has been injured after the plane he boarded en route to Mar Del Plata, Argentina was involved in a ‘severe accident.'

On his X account, news of the "Come with Me" hitmaker's accident was confirmed.

"Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.

"We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team," read the post.

Black Coffee has performed in diverse parts of the world, amassing a considerable number of awards in his illustrious career as a DJ.

The extent of the accident and injuries were not confirmed and this is a developing story.

Source - The Chronicle

