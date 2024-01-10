Minor tormented for reporting rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE woman from Mabvuku has approached the civil court on behalf of her 14-year-old child whom she said was facing physical and emotional abuse from her neighbour's tenant whose husband was jailed for raping the minor last year.The woman told Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi that Netsai Chiweshe was disturbing her daughter's peace because she had caused her husband's arrest after he sexually abused the girl.She said Chiweshe rents a tuckshop next door their house and always insults the 14-year-old minor, calling her a prostitute. She also accused Chiweshe of physically assaulting the minor.The matter was reported to the local police.The woman pleaded with the court to be granted a protection order for her daughter claiming the minor had resorted to locking herself up in the house.Chiweshe, however, denied the allegations, accusing the minor of lying to her mother whenever she comes back home from work.Magistrate Chibindi granted the protection order and instructed Chiweshe to stop insulting, assaulting and threatening the applicant and her minor daughter.