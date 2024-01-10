Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
ZESA Holdings says consumers should expect more power outages in Harare, Bulawayo and some areas in Karoi and surrounding areas due to faults and maintanance work.

Posting a notice on its social media pages, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a Zesa subsidiary, said: "Our teams are working to ensure full restoration of service in the shortest possible time. Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice.

"In Harare a cable fault has affected power supplies in areas such as Glamis Road, Twentydale, St Patricks Road, Alexandra Drive and Harare Drive. The Eastern region has affected areas such Pick and Pay, Civic Centre and surrounding areas while the power outages are affecting some parts of the Southerton Industrial area."

Cable faults, according to the ZETDC, are also affecting power supplies in Nketa suburb in Bulawayo.

"A major cable fault is also affecting power supplies in Hurungwe District including places such as Karoi town, Magunje, Zvipani, Chidamoyo, Makuti, Nyamakati, Marongora and surrounding areas," said ZETDC.

Zimbabwe is reeling under depressed power generation due to a number of factors that have seen some places in Harare going for days without electricity.

Zimbabwe's power generation yesterday stood at 951 megawatts (MW), with Hwange at 744MW, Kariba (160MW) and Independent Power Producers feeding 47MW into the national grid.

