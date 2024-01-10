CCC activists' trial deferred, again

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza and four party activists facing charges of assaulting Zanu-PF Member of Parliament and Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi was yesterday further postponed to next month after one of the accused reportedly absconded to South Africa.The trial was deferred after the State made an application to amend the charge sheet after one of the accused, Elias Maduveko reportedly absconded for the second time as trial was supposed to commence yesterday.Gweru magistrate Beaulity Dube deferred the matter to February 19 when she is expected to make a ruling on the application to separate the charge sheet.The trial stalled sometime last year after the State failed to serve the defence counsel with its papers.Cheza (50) is facing charges of inciting public violence, together with CCC activists Maduveko (26), Magmaster Chidyawuye (21), Delight Zinyemba (22) and Courage Mugova (20).It is alleged that Cheza incited CCC members to beat up Rwodzi after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a car belonging to the Zanu-PF legislator.Allegations are that on August 24 last year, Cheza was driving along Charandura-Chaka Road when he arrived at the scene of a road traffic accident involving his car and that driven by Chengetai Rwodzi, the Tourism minister's son.It is further alleged that Cheza shouted at the minister demanding to know why she wanted to kill CCC supporters yet she had won the seat in the harmonised elections.Cheza, it is further alleged, then instructed the four accused to attack Rwodzi. The CCC activists, who deny the charges, are out of custody on a ZWL$500 000 bail each.Taurai Mavuto prosecuted.