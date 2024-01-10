Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A CRITICAL shortage of chemicals is hamstringing Harare City Council (HCC)'s efforts to provide enough water to the capital city which is currently battling a major cholera outbreak.

Speaking during a media briefing in Harare yesterday Harare Water Technical Committee chairperson Professor Hodson Makurira said: "Chemicals are the main cause of the crisis we have and the supply has not been consistent as much we would have wanted, partly because of the dis-basements to clear the legal framework that exist within the City of Harare."

Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka also told the same media briefing that Harare was producing at least 320 megalitres per day due to inadequate chemicals.

He urged HCC to engage suppliers willing to provide the local authority chemicals on credit to increase treated water production to 520 megalitres.

"The City of Harare has limited resources to purchase chemicals, so they will need to find suppliers willing to provide the local authority with chemicals on credit," he said.

"Government has resolved to purchase a one-month supply of chemicals for the immediate relief of residents. This will increase treated water production capacity. Residents should see an immediate improvement in water supply.

Masuka said the deteriorating supply of water was unacceptable leading to the government intervention.

Meanwhile, Harare residents associations have welcomed the government's move to introduce cholera suppression measures in the capital city as cases continue to surge.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, Combined Harare Residents Association director, Reuben Akili said the move was necessary because council was failing to fulfil its mandate.

The government launched operation Chenesa Harare to remove waste and provide clean safe water to residents, with waste removal being set to run until tomorrow.

"While we appreciate the government's intervention at this level, we feel more needs to be done to last long term," Aliki said.

"This is just removing the waste but there are no sustainability plans. The government must provide local authorities with a central dumpsite not to let people rely on the Pomona dumpsite alone."

Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba, however, bemoaned  the government's unwillingness to implement devolution which he said has worsened the plight of residents.

"The government needs to be more committed towards the Water Sanitation and Hygiene services. This is a neglected sector. They come in at the tail end of a crisis when we would have lost lives. They must also look at offering service to the whole city. While we welcome the short term interventions, in the long term, we look forward to a sustainable plan," he said.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has expressed concern over the government's decision to open schools amid a cholera outbreak.

"We condemn the government's reckless decision to open schools amidst the widespread cholera outbreak, completely disregarding the pressing concerns raised by parents and teachers.

"The safety and welfare of our students and teachers should be the utmost priority, but it seems that the government is callously neglecting this responsibility," reads part of the Artuz statement.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

5 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man hooks up with maid

5 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

New board for Transmedia

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

16 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

17 hrs ago | 1200 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

18 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

18 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

18 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

19 hrs ago | 661 Views

Police issue flood warning

20 hrs ago | 362 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man killed over cigarette

20 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

20 hrs ago | 993 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

21 hrs ago | 1751 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 490 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

10 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1522 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

10 Jan 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1769 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

10 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 350 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

10 Jan 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1393 Views