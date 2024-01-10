Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
POLICE have blocked planned protests by some members of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

The party had asked the police for permission to peacefully protest over the recall of its legislators and President Emmerson Mnangawa's victory in the August 2023 polls.

The opposition party members, dubbed Concerned Citizens had applied to hold protests in several districts across Zimbabwe on Tuesday this week, but the applications were all turned down.

Police said the applications failed to meet the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa).

In a letter dated January 3, 2024, Hurungwe district officer commanding, Kezias Karuru advised the convener of the demonstrations, Mathew Chapfura to comply with the law in his application.

"Reference is made to your notificationdated December 30, 2023 on the above subject. This office is not able to take action on your notice as it lacks the requisite averments. The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act is explicit on what constitutes a notice and averments required of the notice. Please comply with the law," he said.

NewsDay is reliably informed that there was heavy police presence in Hurungwe and Makonde district on Tuesday following the notification by the opposition party members that they wanted to protest on the day.

Sources told NewsDay that police dispersed crowds throughout the day in district centres, ordering early closure of businesses.

Police last week issued a warning against individuals who would attempted  to incite public violence, both physically and on social media.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay in an interview yesterday that the approval of notifications to conduct demonstrations is usually determined by the "existing situation" on the ground and by the security assessment of the regulating authority.

"Organisations and entities intending to conduct processions or demonstrations should comply in full with the provisions of The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23," Nyathi said.

"This includes official appointment of convener, engagement with local regulating authority and interacting with other stakeholders among other requirements which include the safety and security of the community especially other people not involved in the procession or gathering."

He added: "In this regard, the Zimbabwe Republic Police implores organisations and their entities to fully familiarise with the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23 and to notify the regulatory authority about their gathering. The approval of notifications will be determined by the existing situation on the ground and by the security assessment of the regulating authority."

Convener of the planned demonstrations in Hurungwe district, Chapfura said the participants intended to march on the streets in protest of various electoral malpractices.

"We intended to march along the streets with placards to register our disgruntlement over the unlawful recalls of elected legislators from Parliament," Chapfura said.

"We are in protest of the by-elections. They are illegal. If we are to have an election we have to start afresh under free and fair conditions. We wanted to protest against Mr Mnangagwa's victory because the election was a sham.

"We wanted it to be a peaceful protest in full compliance of the law, that is, with the presence of the security officers, marshal among other things."

Police have in the past blocked dozens of the opposition party's planned gatherings for failing to comply with Mopa.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

5 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man hooks up with maid

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

New board for Transmedia

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

16 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

17 hrs ago | 1201 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

18 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

18 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

18 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

19 hrs ago | 661 Views

Police issue flood warning

20 hrs ago | 362 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man killed over cigarette

20 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

21 hrs ago | 993 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

21 hrs ago | 1751 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 490 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

10 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1522 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

10 Jan 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1769 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

10 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 350 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

10 Jan 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1393 Views