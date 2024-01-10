Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has strongly criticized the government's decision to reopen schools during a widespread cholera outbreak, denouncing the move as "reckless" and accusing authorities of "disregarding the urgent concerns raised by parents and teachers."ARTUZ asserted that the government has failed to implement sufficient measures to protect teachers and students from the medieval disease.In a statement issued on January 10th, ARTUZ also censured the government's lack of communication with educators, particularly regarding their persistent demand for a US$1260 salary.The representative body for civil servants underscored the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of students and teachers."We strongly condemn the government's reckless choice to resume school activities amid the widespread cholera outbreak, completely ignoring the urgent concerns raised by parents and teachers," the statement read."We urge the government to promptly allocate substantial resources to ensure the safe reopening of schools, as our children deserve nothing less than a secure and conducive learning environment."The government bears the responsibility of providing sanitary solutions and ensuring the safety and well-being of our children," emphasized ARTUZ.The union also called on the government to consider a salary increase for teachers."Furthermore, it is disheartening to witness such a hurried decision without even engaging with educators who have been tirelessly advocating for a just salary of US$1260."The safety and well-being of our students and teachers should be the topmost priority, but it appears that the government is callously neglecting this responsibility."It is crucial for the government to prioritize the well-being of our education system and take meaningful action to address the urgent needs of our dedicated teachers," insisted ARTUZ.Zimbabwe has been grappling with a cholera outbreak for the past three months, prompting the government to launch an operation called "Chenesa Harare" to collect garbage from the city. Additionally, funds are expected to be allocated from the treasury to purchase chemicals for water purification.