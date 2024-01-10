Latest News Editor's Choice


CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Just a week after causing a fatal accident that claimed the lives of five passengers on the Karoi-Binga road, a conductor from CAG Travellers Coaches has been caught on record admitting that their 65-seater buses regularly carry 102 passengers.

The conductor, operating the Kariba-Harare bus (ADC 0721) on Monday, was observed loading the bus well beyond its designated capacity.

When questioned about this practice, the conductor explained that they often exceed a hundred passengers, emphasizing that they focus on the weight the bus can carry rather than adhering to the specified passenger limit.

"What is your problem? How does our operation concern you? This bus accommodates 102 passengers, and we prioritize the weight the bus can handle, ensuring it is not overloaded," remarked the conductor.

His colleague, also clad in CAG's Green uniform, actively participated in this violation during the same trip.

In Chinhoyi, over 20 passengers were deceived into boarding the bus. They were instructed to purchase tickets before boarding, with assurances of available seats, only to find themselves standing throughout the journey to Harare.

"They instructed us to buy tickets before boarding, assuring us of available seats, but now we are compelled to stand all the way to Harare, even with babies on our backs," lamented a woman who boarded the bus in Chinhoyi.

Source - newzimbabwe

