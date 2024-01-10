Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
OPPOSITION Zapu launched a salvo yesterday at Zanu-PF's secretary for administration Obert Mpofu who recently described the country's opposition political parties as having a short lifespan.

Writing in his personal capacity an article published in a local weekly State-run newspaper, Mpofu said Zanu-PF was the only party which had stood the test of time, an assertion which riled Zapu.

Zapu spokesperson Richard Gandari said his party noted Mpofu's opinion piece with outright contempt.

"Mpofu's piece represents a whole week of lies at a time when most Christians are busy completing their 10 days of fasting for a fruitful new year. The article titled: Opposition life short, is nasty and brutish, is a flight of fancy that reduces its author to a nefarious, rather mischievous character," Gandari fumed.

"In his diatribe against all opposition parties in Zimbabwe, Mpofu claims that, ‘indeed, being Zanu-PF is being Zimbabwean and being Zimbabwean is being Zanu-PF'. Nothing could be further from the truth. Only (the late) Robert Mugabe had such a warped view of what qualifies Zimbabwean citizenship.'"

Gandari said there was no democratic State anywhere in the world, where membership to one party or another is synonymous with citizenship.

"Normally, Zapu would not dignify blatant lies with a response, but the possible impact of Mpofu's assertions, poses a socio-political hazard if left unchallenged.

"By claiming that, Zanu-PF has outlived every other political outfit that has ever tried to deceive the masses, Mpofu distorts the historical fact that his party was formed in 1963, well after Zapu, the original revolutionary party formed in 1961," Gandari said.

He furiously pointed out that it was neither "illegal nor subversive" to seek regime change in a democratic country.

"As Zapu, we seek to unseat Zanu-PF from power through constitutional means.

"We remain unapologetic and clear about our regime change agenda. We believe that multi-party democracy is a contestation of ideas," he charged.

Gandari said only Zany PF regards regime change as something illegal, unpatriotic and treasonous.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

4 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Man hooks up with maid

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

New board for Transmedia

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

16 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

16 hrs ago | 868 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

17 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

18 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Police issue flood warning

20 hrs ago | 358 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 222 Views

Man killed over cigarette

20 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

20 hrs ago | 983 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

21 hrs ago | 1734 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

23 hrs ago | 707 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

24 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

10 Jan 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1759 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

10 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 349 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

10 Jan 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1382 Views