Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Cowdray Park's Ward 6 residents face flooding due to shoddy road construction rushed through by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube before the 2023 elections, a local councillor revealed.

Speaking at a full council meeting held recently, Ward 6 councillor Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu said the incomplete drainage system along the road adopted for rehabilitation by Ncube is now diverting water to the nearby houses whenever it rains.

Last year, Ncube who was campaigning on a ZANU-PF ticket embarked on several projects including road construction and rehabilitation as part of his vote-buying strategy.

However, Councilor Hove-Mpofu said some residents have been forced to desert their houses due to the effects of incomplete projects.

"I want to understand from the department of roads, in Cowdray Park there is a road which was being constructed by the government if I am sure, that road is incomplete, where it ended, drainages were not done, so all the water flowing from the road is now flowing directly to residential houses," he said.

"The roads department tried to fix that, but they couldn't manage to fix the whole stretch because maybe there was no urgency for it to be fixed."

Clr Hove-Mpofu added, "People have already deserted their houses, they are now renting somewhere, the houses are empty because there is that threat. My appeal is that we visit the area as a council so that when I raise this issue here, everyone will be aware of what I am talking about."

The councillor also noted that the rains were affecting residents whose houses were built in a swampy area and called on the local authority to act on a previous resolution to have the affected residents moved to another area.

In addition, Proportional Representation Councilor Metelliah Matunha also concurred that the roads in Ward 6 were in a bad state adding that the houses were also constructed haphazardly.   

"I will concur with the ward councillor, what he is saying is true, firstly those houses we constructed haphazardly. A life was recently lost after a child fell into a pit into a pit where they get pit sand," she said.  

In response, the Chairperson of the Engineering Committee Councillor Royini Sekete said the ruling party did not consult the local authority when they embarked on the projects.  

"That road was constructed during the campaign period, so this other party was trying to lure voters, so it didn't consult the relevant authority of the council who normally does road construction up to standard."


Source - cite

Must Read

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

4 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Man hooks up with maid

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

New board for Transmedia

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

16 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

16 hrs ago | 868 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

17 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

18 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Police issue flood warning

20 hrs ago | 358 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 222 Views

Man killed over cigarette

20 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

20 hrs ago | 983 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

21 hrs ago | 1734 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

23 hrs ago | 707 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

24 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

10 Jan 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1759 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

10 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 349 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

10 Jan 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1382 Views