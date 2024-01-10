Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo police seek public's help after 2 human legs found in Pumula South

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Police in Bulawayo have made a public appeal for information after partial human remains were discovered in Pumula South.

Two human legs were found sticking out of a bag in the undergrowth near a tree close to Pumula's Good Hope Secondary School on October 8.

Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele of Bulawayo police said: "The legs resemble those of an adult with a shoe size of six or seven. These legs were found in an advanced decomposing state."

Police said no other remains or evidence were found near the scene. The individual's gender is unknown.

Bulawayo has seen an increase in the number of murders, with over 160 reported 2023. This is a significant increase from previous years, and has led to concerns about safety in the city.

In a more recent incident, a man was found dead in a maize field near Sidojiwe flats with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police are urging any person with information or a missing relative who matches the above description to visit ZRP Homicide or call (0292) 603266 or the investigating officer on 0775 503 357

