ZRP bans police officers from sports betting after viral picture

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police officers found betting face arrest in a new crackdown ordered by police chiefs, ZimLive can reveal.

The move appears to be a response to a viral picture of two uniformed police offers photographed placing a wager in a betting house in Harare, a growing pastime for many Zimbabweans who are trying their luck at the bookies to supplement their meagre salaries.

Now police officers have been warned they face arrest.

A January 6 "radio signal" sent to all police stations from ‘COMPOL OPS' (Commissioner Police Operations) says: "Commanders are requested to arrest, detain and advise this location all officers and members found betting."

The memo, which ZRP insiders say was originated from the office of Assistant Commissioner Kenneth Thebe who is in charge of ZRP operations, was sent under the subject: "Soccer betting by police officers and members."

The communication does not say what charge police officers face, although the ZRP can invoke broad provisions under the Police Act which criminalise "acting in an unbecoming manner… reasonably likely to bring discredit to the police force."

Police, like all civil servants, are some of the worst paid professionals in the country with average salaries of around US$300.

Source - zimlive

