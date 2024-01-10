Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grain stuck at Beitbridge border post

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
At least 38,000 metric tonnes of grain imports are stuck at the Beitbridge border post because of issues with the VAT requirements, which kicked off this week, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Dr. Anxious Masuka has revealed.

He warned that because of the new fiscal policies  the nation should prepare for shortages of mealie meal.

The new fiscal measures that came into effect with the 2024 national budget include tighter tax clearance certificate (ITF263) and Value Added Tax (VAT) requirements for economic players.

Dr Masuka revealed the development this week in Kwekwe during a tour of Dendairy dairy farm.

"You should be prepared for grain shortages because grain millers are having problems importing grain due to the tax and other new requirements that have come into effect," Masuka said.

He added: "Right now, we have 38 000 metric tonnes (of grain) that are stuck at the Beitbridge border because of new VAT requirements and ITF263 issues."

All efforts to get a comment from the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe were futile.

Source - business times

Must Read

Woman in night dress found dead in suspected ‘hit-and-run' incident

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Siblings bludgeon brother to death over witchcraft accusations

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Bus driver flees scene after hit-and-run incident

8 mins ago | 3 Views

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

28 mins ago | 52 Views

King Lobhengula: The Statesman Par Excellence

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Police dismiss Gift Ostallos Siziva arrest rumours

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimdollar plunges 40% on black market

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

ZRP bans police officers from sports betting after viral picture

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bulawayo police seek public's help after 2 human legs found in Pumula South

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Pumula prophet arrested on rape charges

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic students protest USD fees

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

11 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 1114 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

13 hrs ago | 2097 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

13 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

13 hrs ago | 391 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

13 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

Man hooks up with maid

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

13 hrs ago | 907 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

13 hrs ago | 503 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

13 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

13 hrs ago | 135 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

13 hrs ago | 74 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

New board for Transmedia

13 hrs ago | 132 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

10 Jan 2024 at 18:00hrs | 910 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

10 Jan 2024 at 17:47hrs | 183 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

10 Jan 2024 at 17:41hrs | 892 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

10 Jan 2024 at 16:33hrs | 1250 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

10 Jan 2024 at 16:32hrs | 1306 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

10 Jan 2024 at 16:18hrs | 1291 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

10 Jan 2024 at 16:10hrs | 266 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

10 Jan 2024 at 15:31hrs | 142 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

10 Jan 2024 at 15:29hrs | 204 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

10 Jan 2024 at 15:26hrs | 123 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

10 Jan 2024 at 15:24hrs | 806 Views

Police issue flood warning

10 Jan 2024 at 13:57hrs | 383 Views