Grain stuck at Beitbridge border post

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least 38,000 metric tonnes of grain imports are stuck at the Beitbridge border post because of issues with the VAT requirements, which kicked off this week, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Dr. Anxious Masuka has revealed.He warned that because of the new fiscal policies the nation should prepare for shortages of mealie meal.The new fiscal measures that came into effect with the 2024 national budget include tighter tax clearance certificate (ITF263) and Value Added Tax (VAT) requirements for economic players.Dr Masuka revealed the development this week in Kwekwe during a tour of Dendairy dairy farm."You should be prepared for grain shortages because grain millers are having problems importing grain due to the tax and other new requirements that have come into effect," Masuka said.He added: "Right now, we have 38 000 metric tonnes (of grain) that are stuck at the Beitbridge border because of new VAT requirements and ITF263 issues."All efforts to get a comment from the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe were futile.