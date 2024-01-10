Chiweshe woman kills nephew over glass bowel

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 40-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe woman who fatally assaulted her grandson with a piece of firewood before taking him to prophets to save his life is in deep trouble.

Rangarirai Samson was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts yesterday facing a murder charge.She was not asked to plead to the charge before being remanded in custody to January 26.The state led by Sheilla Kudzai Maribha alleged on December 6 Samson discovered that her now deceased nephew Wenyasha Masawi had broken her glass bowel and became furious.She picked a piece of firewood and severely assaulted the Masawi.Masawi's health deteriorated and the suspect took him to prophets but there was no help.On December 19 Masawi died and was taken to Parirenyatwa group of hospitals for postmortem.The doctor concluded that Masawi died as a result of the attack leading to the arrest of Samson.