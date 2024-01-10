Latest News Editor's Choice


Teacher rapes grade seven girl, wife faints in court

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Bindura regional magistrates courts last week when a local  teacher was sentenced to 16 years in jail after raping a grade seven girl three times in the bush.


The 36-year-old teacher Matthew Maripfonde was sentenced by Bindura regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Maripfonde will however serve 15 years after the magistrate suspended one year on condition of good behavior.

The convict's wife was shocked with the sentence and she fainted there by bringing court business to hault.

Prosecutors said Maripfonde started his shenanigans in June last year and he raped the 12 year old three times while threatening her not to tell anyone about the abuse.

He would take her to a bushy area near Bindura civil court and rape her in his car.

The matter came to light on June 30 when the teacher delayed the girl and released her after 0300hrs.

The girl told her parents about the abuse and Maripfonde was arrested.

Source - Byo24News

