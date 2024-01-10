Motswana thief causes mayhem in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected thief from Botswana Chakalasi Zwimbili (27) together with his Zimbabwean colleague Lucky Ncube allegedly gave wholesalers in Matebeleland torrid time with their stealing habits.

The duo appeared before Plumtree magistrate Arafat Kozanai yesterday who remanded them in custody to January 16 for trial.The state led by Anorld Mudekunye alleged the two hatched a plan to break into shops to steal money and properties.Working on a tip off the police managed to arrest the two.