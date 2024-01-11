School head reported to Zacc over funds

News / National

The head of Chiwaridzo Primary School in Bindura is on a collision course with the School Development Association (SDA) over alleged violation of procurement procedures, unprocedural hiring of non-teaching staff and suspected falsification of financial records.Tensions are running high at the school where the head, Mr Edson Chuwe is being accused of not availing an updated asset register for the school as recommended and agreed in meetings between school administrators and the SDA.SDA chair Mr Chenjerai Komboya has already submitted a letter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC requesting the organisation to look into the allegations.In the letter, it is claimed that the head co-opted other people into the executive committee of the SDA under unclear circumstances and recruited more learners stretching the carrying capacity of classrooms.The SDA committee further alleges that the school head unprocedurally facilitated the construction of additional classrooms to accommodate the many learners he allegedly enrols for a facilitation fee of between US$100 and US$150."As we speak the head has single handedly authorised the erection of what he calls temporary sheds at the school without following the lawful procurement process of putting the matter to the finance committee, the full SDA and the procurement committee," reads part of the letter."We strongly believe that the construction of temporary sheds without following the standard procurement procedure constitutes corruption under both criminal and administrative law."It is our fortified view that this erection of temporary sheds without going through the normal procurement procedure is tantamount to corruption at both criminal and administrative law."The head tried to unilaterally change the contract of non-teaching staff member Mupamba Mapondera from temporary to permanent basis without the involvement of the parents in the SDA and we raised a red flag about that unprocedural act," reads part of the letterWhen contacted for comment, Mr Chuwe professed ignorance on the allegations.In a brief statement he said: "I am not aware of the allegations. We requested a meeting with the SDA committee, but they did not show up."He refused to entertain further questions.