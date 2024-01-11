Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$300 Covid allowance goes permanent as salary

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Civil servants will now be receiving the old US$300 Covid-19 allowances as part of their permanent pensionable salary, with the first batches of workers, including uniformed forces and health workers, expected to start receiving it today.

Workers have applauded the move saying they can now easily access loans unlike when the money was being paid as allowances. Also, the money will be pensionable, making life easier for retirees and workers morale will be boosted knowing that they are receiving a salary unlike when the money was paid as allowances which had a risk of being removed at any time.

The Government introduced a US$75 Covid-19 allowance in 2020 and has progressively increased it to US$300, but since it was an allowance, it was exempted from being taxed.

As the Government remains sincere in improving the welfare of workers it has appointed a 15-member team that will negotiate at the National Joint Negotiating Council for a period of two years with effect from January 1, 2024.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Mr Enock Dongo however, said they are expecting to see those allowances being now part of the salary starting today especially for health workers scheduled to be among the first to receive pay.

"This is a welcome development. We are happy with this move which has been taken by the Government as it will make sure there is sustainability and boost the morale as well as confidence of the workers.

"Allowances can be removed anytime, but a salary cannot be removed willy nilly so it means that there is that trust, hope and confidence that move is going to bring to the workers eventually motivating them," he said.

Mr Dongo said allowances were not part of pensionable income hence when this money is moved to be part of the salary it becomes pensionable.

"It means those workers who are being retired from service after serving a long time were getting peanuts when their pensions were being calculated, especially using the local currency.

"Now that the calculation will be done using the forex component it means they are going to get something meaningful that they can take home. It is an advantage."

Mr Dongo said this was a welcome move which really showed that the Government has its people at heart.

"They want to see people having a better living even when they leave public service to go and retire after serving for so long," he said. The greater ease in obtaining loans from banks was an advantage.

"The civil servants can now be able to borrow from the banks in forex and can do some projects which is better than before when it was allowances. It was so difficult for somebody to go and borrow forex," he said.

Mr Dongo, however, pleaded that the Government should avoid heavily taxing salaries because it will disadvantage the civil servants. The new and far wider tax bands, including the zero-rate band, mean that most State employees will pay only very modest amounts in tax.

"If it is going to tax, it means it is going to reduce the amount which will not be good for the workers. We also expect the Government to increase that salary to a meaningful salary which is competitive in the region. We expect the salary to move gradually towards the US$540 which was being given before October 1, 2018," he said.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said the workers remain hopeful for a continued better working relationship.

"We are hoping to meet the Government soon to discuss the unfinished business of 2023 and of course discuss Government offers for 2024," she said.

A civil servant Mr Ngonidzashe Mwaradza applauded the Government for being a listening one.

"It has always been our plea that the allowances be turned into being part of salaries. This is highly applauded. I can now easily borrow using my pay slip unlike in the past where the money was reflecting as allowances which was a bit problematic to financial institutions," he said.

Another worker, Mrs Kudzai Chitabwe also hailed the new package.

"This is a noble gesture from our employer which gives us confidence knowing that I am working for my salary not allowances. After retiring I am also certain that I will get my pension," she said.

In a statement to the Public Service Commission, the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Simon Masanga listed the new 15 members that will negotiate with workers on behalf of the Government with the team led by Mr Nobert Machinjike.

Other members include Mr Walter Mpandawana, Clemence Mugura-Gumeni, as well others only identified as Mr L Tagara, Mrs F Makombe, Mr P Takavarasha, Mrs N Masiyanise, Mrs L Mudyiwa, Mr C Vusani, Ms T Makoni, Mr L Ngorima, Ms L Kagurabadza, Mr M Dube and Mrs R Mutonono.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Newton west peri-urban plot for sale


Must Read

Mr Mnangagwa where are ehe ZUPCO buses purchased in 2019?

50 mins ago | 89 Views

US Embassy's revelation exposes decades of economic sabotage in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Former Zanu-PF foot soldier gives up on Zimbabwe, migrates to England

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Bus driver abandons 78 undocumented Zimbabwean passengers at SA police roadblock

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe police finger school staff in robberies

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Lobhengula's legacy embodied unique tactful diplomacy, military heroism

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Gwanda High to introduce Sesotho subject

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Child abduction-accused Zimbabwean women seek legal representation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Police probe mystery of human legs found stashed in sack

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

73 000 Bulawayo residents based outside Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Robbers raid 2 more private schools

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

3 Zimbabwe army colonels promoted

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Biti had motive to attack Aleshina'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

School head reported to Zacc over funds

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimplats imports power directly from Zambia

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

15 dams full, levels rise except in Matebeleland region

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Motswana thief causes mayhem in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Teacher rapes grade seven girl, wife faints in court

10 hrs ago | 784 Views

Chiweshe woman kills nephew over glass bowel

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Woman in night dress found dead in suspected 'hit-and-run' incident

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Siblings bludgeon brother to death over witchcraft accusations

13 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bus driver flees scene after hit-and-run incident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

14 hrs ago | 1550 Views

King Lobhengula: The Statesman Par Excellence

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

Grain stuck at Beitbridge border post

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Police dismiss Gift Ostallos Siziva arrest rumours

15 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimdollar plunges 40% on black market

16 hrs ago | 761 Views

ZRP bans police officers from sports betting after viral picture

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

Bulawayo police seek public's help after 2 human legs found in Pumula South

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Pumula prophet arrested on rape charges

16 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic students protest USD fees

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

11 Jan 2024 at 06:41hrs | 935 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

11 Jan 2024 at 06:39hrs | 505 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

11 Jan 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1273 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

11 Jan 2024 at 06:38hrs | 292 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

11 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 2346 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

11 Jan 2024 at 05:19hrs | 1557 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

11 Jan 2024 at 05:19hrs | 228 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

11 Jan 2024 at 05:18hrs | 334 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

11 Jan 2024 at 05:17hrs | 423 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

11 Jan 2024 at 05:17hrs | 1200 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

11 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 120 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

11 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 166 Views

Man hooks up with maid

11 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 855 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

11 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 536 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

11 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1045 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

11 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 354 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

11 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 558 Views