Police probe mystery of human legs found stashed in sack

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that could help in identifying two human legs that were recovered stashed in a grey sack in Pumula South.

Deputy provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the two legs were found in a decomposing state.

She said police were conducting investigations to ascertain where the body parts could have come from and appealed to members of the public to help with relevant information.

Asst Insp Msebele said although the two legs were found in a decomposing state, the estimated shoe size ranges from six to seven.

"Police are appealing for information that may assist in the body identification of two human legs, which were recovered stashed in a grey sack, dumped at an illegal dump site under a small bushy tree near Good Hope Secondary School in Pumula South Bulawayo on October 8, 2023 at around 4PM," she said.

"The legs resemble those of an adult and the estimated shoe size is six or seven. These legs were found in an advanced decomposing state," said Asst Insp Msebele.

"Any person with a missing relative who matches the above description to visit ZRP Homicide on (0292) 603266 or investigating officer on 0775 503 357 or any nearest police station for body identification."

The development comes as the police have also expressed concern over the increasing number of murder cases. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the violent crimes in society were on the increase due to a number of factors such as infidelity with perpetrators in some instances using machetes and other dangerous weapons.

"As the police, we will not hesitate to arrest criminals and make sure they are brought before the law," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will soon launch outreach programmes in various communities to curb the continued loss of lives through murder.

"The rise in cases of murder is worrisome hence the need to value life. We want to ensure that lives are protected and we cannot have a nation where people slaughter each other like chickens over issues that can be resolved amicably," he said.

A staggering 1 383 murder cases were handled by the High Court in 2023 with southern region provinces dominating, amid calls for members of the public to respect the sanctity of life as more people continue to die from violent crimes.

Statistics from the Judicial Service Commission show that Midlands Province was the bloodiest as it accounted for 379 of handled murder cases, followed by Matebeleland South at 223 and Bulawayo at 168.

On position four is Mashonaland West with 151 cases followed by Harare at 143, Manicaland at 107, and Masvingo at 81, and Mashonaland Central at 63.

Matebeleland North Province had the least murder cases at 23, followed by Mashonaland East with 45.

Source - The Chronicle
