Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lobhengula's legacy embodied unique tactful diplomacy, military heroism

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
DISTINGUISHED researchers and historians have utterly dismissed the narrative that Ndebele monarch King Lobhengula Khumalo is associated with selling out to colonial settlers, arguing his distinct legacy embodies tactful diplomatic and military heroism uncommon during his time.

Noting how King Lobhengula led his warriors in relentlessly resisting colonial forces as he defended the Ndebele sovereignty against invaders who relied on superior weaponry comprising Maxim guns and cannons, they reiterated the need for all Zimbabweans to diligently study their history and cherish its rich legacy while embracing unity in diversity.

The argument follows a heated public debate emanating from two of ZBC's Good Morning Zimbabwe show presenters, who flagrantly remarked that King Lobhengula sold the country to satisfy his purported "sugar cravings".

The national broadcaster has since apologised to the nation and announced that disciplinary action would be taken against the two presenters who seemed to glorify colonialism as a "necessary evil". The national broadcaster has also distanced itself from the remarks.

Researchers yesterday said King Lobhengula deserves more respect for his astute leadership in fighting colonialism.

History is replete with evidence of how Ndebele warriors engaged in fierce battles with the British South Africa Company in what has become known as the Gadade Battle in November 1893, where the colonialists used the newly acquired Maxim Gun to massacre the Ndebele warriors in the Mbembesi area, about 60km from Bulawayo.

The Maxim gun, designed by an American Hiram Stevens Maxim was the world's first automatic gun that was used for the first time against the Ndebele warriors, who tenaciously fought the settlers.

On December 4, 1893, King Lobhengula's army led by strategist General Mtshana Khumalo, killed Major Allan Wilson and his men at the Battle of Pupu in Lupane, blocking the attempted capture of the King by the colonialists.

Government has since taken a bold step to correct a one-sided narrative of the famous Battle of Pupu, which for many years deliberately overlooked the African perspective.

Under President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has made an undertaking to correctly portray and promote the country's rich history and cultural heritage. Hence in 2020, President Mnangagwa posthumously conferred National Hero status on the revered military tactician, General Mtshana Khumalo who was the commander of King Lobhengula's Imbizo regiment that defeated Allan Wilson.

Ndebele history researcher, Mr Thomas Sibanda said King Lobhengula was a diplomat par excellence.

He said the widely publicised Rudd Concession was not the only business deal that the Ndebele King had previously signed with the White settlers.

He said the BSAC and the British Government used the Rudd Concession to justify colonialism. King Lobhengula countered its claims, by publishing an article in the press as part of his diplomatic initiative.

"It is not surprising that when the fraudulent interpretation of the verbal and written Rudd Concession was published in the newspapers, King Lobhengula issued a newspaper notice in the Bechuanaland News and Malmani Chronicle on 2 February 1889, countering the fraud and instituting investigations," said Mr Sibanda.

"Furthermore, in November 1888, King Lobhengula sent a delegation of chiefs to England, who met Queen Victoria to make his position clear that he was not handing over his territory to either the British or Cecil John Rhodes. King Lobhengula also refused to receive the ammunition  from Rhodes in total rejection of the Rudd Concession."

Mr Sibanda said it is well documented that Zimbabwe was colonised as the brave Ndebele warriors were outclassed by the might of the maxim gun. The warriors under the leadership of King Lobhengula fought during the battles of Insukamini, Gadade, Empandeni and Pupu.

He said King Lobhengula should be remembered for his firm leadership qualities. "King Lobhengula's legacy is, therefore, one of diplomatic and military resistance to colonialism, sacrifice, and unparalleled heroism. Allan Wilson and his soldiers never captured him but were instead decimated during the battle of Pupu," said Mr Sibanda.

"For any African to allege that such a great King sold his country is ridiculous, misguided, and unfortunate. The white settlers were not in Africa to seal deals or trade but to take everything by military force."

King Lobhengula's descendent Dr Peter Zwidekalanga Khumalo said King Lobhengula's legacy was rooted in protecting the country against colonialism.

"The first thing is that this (Ndebele) nation was created by King Mzilikazi, so King Lobhengula's role as a successor was to sustain the nation and its nationhood. He did that through the military wing but at the same time he used diplomacy and negotiation between his nation and the British," said Dr Khumalo.

"King Lobhengula's position was well rooted in saving this nation and protecting the resources of this country against colonialism. You will recall that he had controlled a border post in Mangwe and had another one between Gweru and Kwekwe near Connemara."

Dr Khumalo said the border posts were meant to identify those who were entering the Ndebele nation. He said the BSAC had to bypass the Matebeleland region as it moved to the northern parts of the country.

"All the whites that came in through border posts had to declare whether they were coming in as preachers, miners or hunters.

He knew exactly the number of whites that were coming in," said Dr Khumalo. "Unfortunately, due to his strong character and clear vision to protect this nation, he was not as armed as the colonialists that came to the country. They had better ammunition than him and ultimately, they won the war but did not defeat the Ndebele."

"When you defeat an army, you need to capture the commander or kill the commander. King Lobhengula was not captured or killed, abadala bathi he disappeared."

Dr Khumalo said it was worrying that the national broadcaster had to broadcast distorted history. He said it was high time the Government made deliberate efforts to address distorted history in schools.

He commended the ZBC for taking action to rectify the issue, saying distorting a people's history is tantamount to stealing their identity.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments

Newton west peri-urban plot for sale


Must Read

Mr Mnangagwa where are ehe ZUPCO buses purchased in 2019?

51 mins ago | 89 Views

US Embassy's revelation exposes decades of economic sabotage in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Former Zanu-PF foot soldier gives up on Zimbabwe, migrates to England

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Bus driver abandons 78 undocumented Zimbabwean passengers at SA police roadblock

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe police finger school staff in robberies

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gwanda High to introduce Sesotho subject

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Child abduction-accused Zimbabwean women seek legal representation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Police probe mystery of human legs found stashed in sack

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

73 000 Bulawayo residents based outside Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

US$300 Covid allowance goes permanent as salary

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Robbers raid 2 more private schools

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

3 Zimbabwe army colonels promoted

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Biti had motive to attack Aleshina'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

School head reported to Zacc over funds

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimplats imports power directly from Zambia

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

15 dams full, levels rise except in Matebeleland region

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Motswana thief causes mayhem in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Teacher rapes grade seven girl, wife faints in court

10 hrs ago | 784 Views

Chiweshe woman kills nephew over glass bowel

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Woman in night dress found dead in suspected 'hit-and-run' incident

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Siblings bludgeon brother to death over witchcraft accusations

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bus driver flees scene after hit-and-run incident

13 hrs ago | 613 Views

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

14 hrs ago | 1550 Views

King Lobhengula: The Statesman Par Excellence

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Grain stuck at Beitbridge border post

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Police dismiss Gift Ostallos Siziva arrest rumours

15 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimdollar plunges 40% on black market

16 hrs ago | 761 Views

ZRP bans police officers from sports betting after viral picture

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

Bulawayo police seek public's help after 2 human legs found in Pumula South

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Pumula prophet arrested on rape charges

16 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic students protest USD fees

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

11 Jan 2024 at 06:41hrs | 935 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

11 Jan 2024 at 06:39hrs | 505 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

11 Jan 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1273 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

11 Jan 2024 at 06:38hrs | 292 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

11 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 2346 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

11 Jan 2024 at 05:19hrs | 1557 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

11 Jan 2024 at 05:19hrs | 228 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

11 Jan 2024 at 05:18hrs | 334 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

11 Jan 2024 at 05:17hrs | 423 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

11 Jan 2024 at 05:17hrs | 1200 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

11 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 120 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

11 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 166 Views

Man hooks up with maid

11 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 855 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

11 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 536 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

11 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1045 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

11 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 354 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

11 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 558 Views