Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A group of 4 men yesterday robbed Police officers at a roadblock near Muchakata of the uniforms they were wearing and these included a grey Police shirt, a riot trousers, a pair of Presidential shoes and a Police cap.

The robbers who struck at 330pm also took away 2 cellphones belonging to the cops.

They were armed with 3 pistols and driving a Honda Fit (new shape).


Source - masvingomirror

