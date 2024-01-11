Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

News / National

by Staff reporter

A group of 4 men yesterday robbed Police officers at a roadblock near Muchakata of the uniforms they were wearing and these included a grey Police shirt, a riot trousers, a pair of Presidential shoes and a Police cap.The robbers who struck at 330pm also took away 2 cellphones belonging to the cops.They were armed with 3 pistols and driving a Honda Fit (new shape).