Former Zanu-PF foot soldier gives up on Zimbabwe, migrates to England

Former Zanu-PF foot soldier and youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has given up on Zimbabwe and relocated to England according to a message posted on his official Facebook account.He paints a grim picture of the future under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.Tsenengamu, who was campaigning for exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential bid in the 2023 harmonised general elections, announced his decision to relocate on his Facebook site."NDATOZONGO RISKER INI. Sarai nenyika yenyu inopisa iyi vene. Tauyawo kuchando kwevaya vataimboti mhandu Murambe makashinga maComrades nhaika. musazokundwa nemiyedzo wekutiza nyika sarai muchivaka nyika brick by brick. Sarai mufire nyika mutisunungure tichadzokawo kana zvanaka.Loosely translated: "I have decided to risk and leave this hot country. I'm here in the country of those we used to call enemies. Don't be tempted to give up like me. Remain behind and build your country brick by brick. I will come back when everything is done.)," he said.Tsenengamu was one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backers when he became Zanu-PF leader in 2017 but was fired from the party in 2020 for not respecting senior Zanu-PF members.He vowed never to re-join the ruling party.