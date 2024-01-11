US Embassy's revelation exposes decades of economic sabotage in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a declaration that has rekindled fervent discourse, the United States Embassy proclaimed Zimbabwe's potential as a burgeoning economic powerhouse within Southern Africa, a revelation reigniting the long-standing debate on how decades of sanctions have stifled the nation's economic prospects.Sanctions were initially imposed on Zimbabwe in the early 2000s by the US government and its western allies in response to the late Robert Mugabe regime's contentious land reform agenda.The Mugabe regime pursued the land reform programme to rectify the historical colonial injustices by empowering the disenfranchised indigenous black masses while dispossessing the white settler minority.However, it triggered a vehement backlash from Western powers, spearheaded by the United States. Justification for these imposed measures centred on the accusations of property right violations and gross human rights abuses by the Zimbabwean government.Thus, under the pretext of human rights and alleged state corruption, sanctions endured over the following two decades.Through the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act programme, the US forbids American banks from processing transactions on behalf of Zimbabwean companies and at times individuals who are not even on the sanctions list.Analysts, however, note that the sanctions have, in actuality, laid waste Zimbabwe's economic prospects, plunging ordinary citizens into the depths of abject poverty.They state that the recent statement from the US embassy, acknowledging Zimbabwe's potential as a growth hub in Southern Africa, not only highlights the nation's economic promise but also exposes the US's implicit complicity in sabotaging the country's economy throughout these tumultuous years.Zanu-PF information director Farai Marapira, also waded into the debate."The statement from the US Embassy regarding Zimbabwe's economic prospects is a positive step towards recognising the potential for growth in our country. It further acknowledges the efforts made by President E. D. Mnangagwa and His government are leading Zimbabwe towards progress and success."He has truly proven Himself to be an able and inspired leader."However, it is important to note that the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have undeniably hindered our economic development over the past two decades," said Marapira."These sanctions have limited our access to international markets, investment opportunities, and financial support."Despite these challenges, Zimbabwe has still managed to show signs of growth and resilience."Removing these sanctions would undoubtedly provide Zimbabwe with greater opportunities to thrive, prosper, and compete on equal terms with other nations," added Marapira.Marapira said it was imperative that the international community supports Zimbabwe's efforts by removing these sanctions, allowing the nation to fully capitalise on its potential as a growth hub for Southern Africa.CCC national spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, commenting on the US's embassy recent statement, argued that the US should not discuss Zimbabwe's economic growth when the country had a flawed foundation marred by gross state corruption and bad governance."America cannot say Zimbabwe can grow on a flawed and fractured foundation."Zimbabwe needs comprehensive political, economic and electoral reforms as a firm foundation to economic prosperity. As it is, Zimbabwe will grow three steps and regress ten steps. It would be a façade."There is no doubt that Zimbabwe had the potential, the question is whether the political leaders have the will to put the country ahead of their personal greed to allow the realisation of that potential," said Mkwananzi.Zimbabwe's distorted history, jolted by external influences, now stands at a pivotal moment.Some analysts believe that the US is now coming to terms with the reality that its long-term project for regime change through its opposition proxies had dismally failed and was hinting at a new paradigm shift in its new policy approach towards Harare.But the US denied this in an interview with ZimNow, saying its sanctions are only targeting 61 individuals and 37 entities involved in human rights abuses, corruption, or undermining democratic processes in Zimbabwe."The US sanctions target 61 individuals and 37 entities involved in human rights abuses, corruption, or undermining democratic processes in Zimbabwe. Targeted sanctions are not the cause for Zimbabwe's economic troubles. Instead, decades of economic mismanagement and widespread corruption have directly caused this lasting negative economic impact."To be clear, US sanctions do not target Zimbabwe as a country or the Zimbabwean people but only target individuals and entities determined to have been responsible for human abuses, engaged in high-level corruption, or undermined democratic processes or institutions. The US government reviews and updates the sanctions list regularly," the US embassy said in response to questions sent by this publication.The US's sentiments, however, contradicts what the US Department of State sanctions coordinator, James Obrien said in 2022 that the American government was fully aware of the challenges associated with the embargoes."We are aware that because of the depth of the problem and the duration of this (sanctions) programme, there are probably a lot of companies that believe that doing business in Zimbabwe is just too difficult and that does cost opportunities for the people of Zimbabwe," he told a virtual media briefing."We are well aware that in difficult environments, companies may decide not to be involved for a host of reasons and one of those reasons may be the risk that either new sanctions will be put in place or current sanctions are not clear."We are however willing to be always speaking with businesses or work with those who fear that sanctions are getting in the way of legitimate business activity."