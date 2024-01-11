Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
THE person you trust might be the one who could betray you and leave you with scars of betrayal and heartbreak.

This is what businessman Never Sarukore who was recently robbed at gunpoint by a gang of four robbers, sent by his best friend Detective Constable Wellington Ndoro who was stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, felt after he discovered that Ndoro was the mastermind of the robbery.

In that scary robbery which took place at his home in Nkulumane suburb, Sarukore was robbed of US$5 300 and R14 000.

Ndoro is being charged with a slew of armed robberies that he allegedly masterminded in and around Bulawayo following his arrest in Victoria Falls during the Festive Season.

He had gone there with his gang on an armed robbery mission with a list of targets.

In all this Sarukore never suspected that his best friend whom he knows like the back of his hand could have been the one who supplied information to his accomplices and transported them under the cover of darkness to rob him.  

Even when detectives from the police's homicide section asked him who he suspected, Ndoro's name never crossed his mind.

"I never suspected Ndoro because to me he was a friend who would protect me," he told B-Metro.

Sarukore explains the sequence of events.

"When I was sleeping at home with my family four robbers who were armed with a pistol, bolt-cutter, and tyre lever used the tools to open the door and entered through the sitting room and walked straight to my bedroom. When I heard footsteps we woke up, one of the robbers pointed a gun at me and demanded US$20  000. I told them that I do not have such an amount of money but they said they were told that I have it. They looked scary. One was hooded while the other had bloodshot eyes and scars on his face. They threatened to shoot me dead but I maintained that I do not have such an amount. I told them that I have US$5 300 and R14 000 and surrendered it to them. They also took four cellphones and a laptop," he said, the memory sending shivers down his spine.

"They threatened to kill my wife and forced-marched me to my house helper's bedroom and took $US100 from her. They spent almost an hour insisting that they wanted US$20 000 but I stood my ground and told them that I don't have such an amount. One of the robbers told me straight to my face that they were instructed not to attack me but to take the money only. After an hour they gave up and left."

On the following day he said he met Ndoro near Nkulumane Complex and told him about the ordeal.

"I met him by chance near Nkulumane Complex while he was driving to Kelvin North to service his car. I told him that I had been robbed and he expressed shock and seemed to be in a hurry.

"He told me that he would embark on a journey. After a day I received a call from another friend informing me that Ndoro had been arrested in Victoria Falls for attempted robbery.

"After that I began to suspect that he could be the one behind the robbery at my home," he said.

His suspicions were confirmed when the suspects who were brought by detectives from CID Homicide for indications revealed that his best friend was the mastermind of the robbery.

"The suspects opened up and told me that they were given information by Ndoro and they were told to get US$20 000. They even told me that he drove them to my house and warned them never to attack me or any member of my family but to take the money only and that's what they did," he told this publication.

"They told me that Ndoro took all the cellphones and a laptop. And they shared the money equally."

He said he was left speechless and at a loss of words because Ndoro was more than a friend to him and their relationship as he tells B-Metro was beyond friendship.

"Ndoro and I were very close. His family and my family always visited each other. Ndoro knows every interior corner or part of my rooms.  

"Our friendship dates back four years when he was still stationed at Nkulumane Police Station before he was transferred to Gwanda.

"Even when he was in Gwanda our bond remained strong as we communicated quite often. We always visited each other. Recently he was transferred back to Nkulumane Police Station and our friendship remained strong," he said.

"In the four years we have known each other we would celebrate birthdays together with his family.

"There is no birthday, be it mine or for whoever in my family would be celebrated without his family. Even his birthday or any member of his family would not be celebrated without my family," he told B-Metro.

Sarukore said when his best friend was tying the knot he was the best man at his wedding.

"Among his many friends he chose me to be his best man. And that proves how he valued, trusted and appreciated me in his life. I cherish that moment although I was left broken hearted by what he did to me," he told B-Metro.

He said he was a familiar person at Nkulumane Police Station as he usually visited Ndoro.

"Almost every resident at the police camp and even police officers knew me because I always visited Ndoro and his family. He and his family were regulars at my home and my neighbours know them very well," he shared.

Friends who play together worship together and help each other, that best describes their friendship.

"We used to go to the same church but along the way he developed cold feet and stopped going to church. We would help each other financially or morally," he said.

These are the friends who would quite often go to resort places with their close-knit families.

"Almost every holiday we would go to resort places like Victoria Falls, Nyanga, Matopos to name just a few to refresh, unwind and enjoy with our families," he shared.

Source - bmetro
