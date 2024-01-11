Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago
DEBATE has been raging on social media about the wisdom of electing office bearers based out of the country as Highlanders Election Day draws closer.

Highlanders paid-up members will on 4 February elect candidates for the positions of chairman, secretary general and committee members.

The elections will be held at the Highlanders clubhouse a week after the club holds an annual general meeting where the club finances, the chairman's report and other issues will be presented and interrogated.

From the list of candidates that have shown interest in the three posts on offer, one candidate Nodumo Nyathi is based out of the country, putting the ambitious youthful Bosso life member and benefactor under a microscope.

Fans are questioning how he will lead from overseas if elected to the position of chairman.

Judging by the raging debate on social media platforms such as WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter about the wisdom of electing an individual based outside the country for an influential position of club boss, Nyathi appears to have his work cut out for him in the build-up to the elections.

Veteran broadcaster Thandazani Zimbwa feels strongly about what he terms "an absentee" chairman taking over the reins at Bosso.

He drew parallels to the situation the club found itself in after electing a South Africa-based treasurer Busani Mthombeni who later resigned after club auditors presented an adverse opinion of the club's finances.

"Bosso is too big an institution to be run by a chairman who is based out of the country, the level of commitment needed to run the club needs a chairman who is on the ground at all times," opined Zimbwa.

For his part, Nyathi is not lost to the notion that running a club such as Highlanders will be a huge task, especially since he is based in Saudi Arabia.

His manifesto spells out how he will navigate distance and the job at hand if elected into office.

"Leadership is not defined by location. Leadership is a set of behaviours used to help people align their collective direction to execute strategic plans and continually renew an organisation. Bosso will Rise Again," said Nyathi.

Bosso life member Mbuso Mlalazi said he learnt his lesson that office bearers based out of the country usually have time constraints to attend to club issues after the treasurer debacle.

"Is it possible for a chairman to run the country while based thousands of kilometres away? I don't think so. There are problems that arise that need the chairman's attention in the blink of an eye so I don't think voting for an individual who is based out of the country is a wise decision," said Mlalazi.

Thulani Dube agrees.

"Maphepha (Ernest Sibanda) used to walk into Barbourfields Stadium to cool down tempers when fans threw missiles into the pitch. He did it because he was always on the ground, running the club efficiently from Bulawayo," said Dube.

It remains to be seen who from Nyathi, Kenneth Mhlophe, Eddison Dube and Johnfat Sibanda will emerge victorious on 4 February.

Source - bmetro
