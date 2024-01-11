Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago
THERE was drama when a man who had been arrested for unlawful entry and theft escaped from police cells before officers on duty gave chase and apprehended him after a breathless pursuit that spanned close to a kilometre.

Elliot Vento Mtambo (28) of Mantanjeni in Mbembesi appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Gamuchirai Gore facing charges of escaping from police custody, unlawful entry and theft.

He pleaded guilty to escaping from police custody and pleaded not guilty to the unlawful entry and theft charges.

A court heard that on 15 October last year, Mtambo went to his neighbour's house during his absence, shattered a window pane to gain entry to steal US$50.

He was spotted by a passerby while he was walking out of the homestead.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

The court further heard that despite being handcuffed, Mtambo attempted to escape from the police station while awaiting transfer to Bulawayo court.

He ran for approximately one kilometre before police officers apprehended him.

Source - bmetro

