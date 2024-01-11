Man steals car to impress girlfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE should be courageous and fear God to resist certain temptations, especially when one steals to impress girlfriends.The advice came following the arrest of a man who was caught sleeping half-naked with his lover inside a car that he had stolen from his drinking mate.For the offence Nhlanhla Sibanda (29) from Pumula South suburb appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Collet Ncube facing a theft of a motor vehicle charge.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 18 January. The court advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.The court heard that on 23 December last year, Bright Moyo (27) who was driving a Honda Fit in the company of Sibanda drove to Makoni Shopping Centre in Pumula South suburb where they started drinking.It is said at around 10 pm Moyo who was heavily drunk left his car in the care of Sibanda who was sleeping inside.He left the car keys on the passenger seat before he locked the doors and went to his home.When he returned the following day at around 8am he discoveredthat his friend had disappeared with his car, the court heard.Spirited efforts to call him proved fruitless as his mobile number was not reachable prompting him to report the incident to the police.Police launched investigations and Sibanda was found on Christmas Eve outside a local night spot while sleeping in the car with a half-naked woman.