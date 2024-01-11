Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
ONE should be courageous and fear God to resist certain temptations, especially when one steals to impress girlfriends.

The advice came following the arrest of a man who was caught sleeping half-naked with his lover inside a car that he had stolen from his drinking mate.

For the offence Nhlanhla Sibanda (29) from Pumula South suburb appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Collet Ncube facing a theft of a motor vehicle charge.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 18 January. The court advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on 23 December last year, Bright Moyo (27) who was driving a Honda Fit in the company of Sibanda drove to Makoni Shopping Centre in Pumula South suburb where they started drinking.

It is said at around 10 pm Moyo who was heavily drunk left his car in the care of Sibanda who was sleeping inside.

He left the car keys on the passenger seat before he locked the doors and went to his home.

When he returned the following day at around 8am he discoveredthat his friend had disappeared with his car, the court heard.

Spirited efforts to call him proved fruitless as his mobile number was not reachable prompting him to report the incident to the police.

Police launched investigations and Sibanda was found on Christmas Eve outside a local night spot while sleeping in the car with a half-naked woman.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Steal, #Car, #Lover

Comments

Newton west peri-urban plot for sale


Must Read

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

24 mins ago | 43 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

35 mins ago | 69 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

35 mins ago | 66 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

36 mins ago | 51 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

36 mins ago | 58 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

37 mins ago | 47 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa appointments scandal

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mr Mnangagwa where are ehe ZUPCO buses purchased in 2019?

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

US Embassy's revelation exposes decades of economic sabotage in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

Former Zanu-PF foot soldier gives up on Zimbabwe, migrates to England

5 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

5 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Bus driver abandons 78 undocumented Zimbabwean passengers at SA police roadblock

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Zimbabwe police finger school staff in robberies

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Lobhengula's legacy embodied unique tactful diplomacy, military heroism

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Gwanda High to introduce Sesotho subject

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Child abduction-accused Zimbabwean women seek legal representation

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Police probe mystery of human legs found stashed in sack

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

73 000 Bulawayo residents based outside Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

US$300 Covid allowance goes permanent as salary

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Robbers raid 2 more private schools

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

3 Zimbabwe army colonels promoted

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Biti had motive to attack Aleshina'

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

School head reported to Zacc over funds

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimplats imports power directly from Zambia

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

15 dams full, levels rise except in Matebeleland region

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Motswana thief causes mayhem in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

Teacher rapes grade seven girl, wife faints in court

13 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Chiweshe woman kills nephew over glass bowel

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

Woman in night dress found dead in suspected 'hit-and-run' incident

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

Siblings bludgeon brother to death over witchcraft accusations

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bus driver flees scene after hit-and-run incident

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

17 hrs ago | 1806 Views

King Lobhengula: The Statesman Par Excellence

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

Grain stuck at Beitbridge border post

17 hrs ago | 349 Views

Police dismiss Gift Ostallos Siziva arrest rumours

19 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimdollar plunges 40% on black market

19 hrs ago | 850 Views

ZRP bans police officers from sports betting after viral picture

19 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bulawayo police seek public's help after 2 human legs found in Pumula South

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

Pumula prophet arrested on rape charges

19 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic students protest USD fees

19 hrs ago | 329 Views

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

11 Jan 2024 at 06:41hrs | 948 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

11 Jan 2024 at 06:39hrs | 515 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

11 Jan 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1292 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

11 Jan 2024 at 06:38hrs | 296 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

11 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 2432 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

11 Jan 2024 at 05:19hrs | 1585 Views