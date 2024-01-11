Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
A MAN from Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South province is battling for his life at a local hospital after he was stabbed with an Okapi knife which left him writhing in agony and clutching his protruding intestines following a fight over a woman.

This came to light when Blessed Mpofu (24) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Themba Chimiso facing an assault charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to 18 January.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that while Samson Dzipai (32) was boozing at the shops an unidentified woman approached him and sat next to him. After that, the court heard, he bought her beer before they started drinking together.

While they were drinking Mpofu approached the pair and accused Dzipai of kissing and cuddling his lover, the court learnt.

It is said the situation spiralled out of control when Mpofu grabbed Dzipai by his throat and landed vicious blows on his face and head causing him to bleed.

Things turned worse when Dzipai's friend intervened to break up the fight.

A daring Mpofu refused to calm down before he reached for a knife from his jacket's pocket and plunged it into Dzipai's stomach leaving his intestines protruding, the court heard.

Source - bmetro
Comments

