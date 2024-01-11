Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
SEETHING with anger an artisanal miner allegedly bashed his love rival before turning on his naked girlfriend and assaulted her with a rope after he allegedly caught them getting cozy on the bed.

For the offence Blessing Nyatare (36) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing a charge of physical abuse.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to 19 January on US$100 bail.

Allegations against Nyatare are that on 1 January this year he decided to visit his lover Tracy Ngwenya (36) at her home in Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

When he arrived he knocked on the door but his lover could not open and that raised suspicions from her lover that she could be with someone prompting him to kick the door and it broke down.

The court heard that when he entered he found his lover sitting on the bed with her other lover.

In a fit of rage, he bashed his love rival forcing him to bolt out of the room in boxer shorts.

After that he grabbed his lover before he punched and kicked her all over the body, the court learnt.

The hapless Ngwenya screamed for help prompting a neighbour to come to her rescue.

Ngwenya was rushed to the hospital and the matter was reported to the police leading to Nyatare's arrest.

Source - bmetro
