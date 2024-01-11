Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
Suspended ZBC 'Good Morning Zimbabwe’ presenter Victoria Manase has issued an apology days after claiming on the programme that King Lobengula of the Ndebele sold the country to colonialists 'for his love of sugar.’

The tribalist presenter says her comments were 'truly repulsive and insensitive.’

She says 'the comments were never part of the script for the show, and they absolutely do not reflect the values and principles upheld by the ZBC as an institution, its Board, or its dedicated staff members.'




Source - bmetro
More on: #Lobengula, #ZBC, #Sugar

Comments

