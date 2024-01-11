Latest News Editor's Choice


Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
Bulawayo City Council identified Cowdray Park and Town zones as the areas with the most burst water pipes in November 2023.

This is contained in the Water branch report attached in the latest Full Council minutes.

The report noted that 387 reports consisting of leaks, bursts and other related faults were reported during that period.   

"265 leaks were carried over from the previous month. In November 2023 the section received a total of 387 reports combining bursts, leaks and other water-related faults. Out of the total received 378 were attended to," the report read.

"All 119 water bursts received in November 2023 were cleared, leaving a backlog of zero bursts. Town and Cowdray Park Zones have the highest bursts, contributing 66%."

According to the report, the city is divided into four zones for distributing water after treatment. The other two zones are Nkulumane and Mabutweni.

"The number of water pipe bursts across the city increased from 108 in October 2023 to 119 in November 2023. Resource constraints continue to affect response time to complete the repairs."

The report further noted that the distribution sector is mostly affected by inconsistent reservoir levels, necessitated by electricity maintenance works at the pump stations.

"The section continues to encounter challenges in daily water restoration of water supplies to consumers caused by constant irregularities in reservoir levels. The inconsistent reservoir levels are normally due to ZESA maintenance works ongoing at the pump stations and frequent tripping and signal loss of the pumping system," the report read.


