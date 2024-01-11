Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Short-time sex caused a Mutoko-based security guard to lose his job and end up in police custody.Evidence Mangonono (27) lost a company pistol after he failed to pay for a short time sex session.Mangonono had hired a commercial sex worker only identified as Choice and had sex near a bank where he was guarding.When he failed to pay for the act the sex worker took the gun as collateral and went away.The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where Mangonono was sentenced to one year in prison by magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.Gatsi conditionally suspended the sentence hence Mangonono will perform 325 hours of community service a Hurungwe Primary School in Murewa.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on January 7 Mangonono drank sex-enhancing herbs with his colleagues and hired a sex worker only identified as Choice.He had sex with her at the rear side of a bank he was guarding.After the act, Mangonono failed to pay for the service and Choice took his service pistol.The next day his company discovered that his service gun was missing and filed a police report.Mangonono made a follow-up and paid Choice to recover the gun.