Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
File Picture
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Short-time sex caused a Mutoko-based security guard to lose his job and end up in police custody.

Evidence Mangonono (27) lost a company pistol after he failed to pay for a short time sex session.

Mangonono had hired a commercial sex worker only identified as Choice and had sex near a bank where he was guarding.

When he failed to pay for the act the sex worker took the gun as collateral and went away.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where Mangonono was sentenced to one year in prison by magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.

Gatsi conditionally suspended the sentence hence Mangonono will perform 325 hours of community service a Hurungwe Primary School in Murewa.

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on January 7 Mangonono drank sex-enhancing herbs with his colleagues and hired a sex worker only identified as Choice.

He had sex with her at the rear side of a bank he was guarding.

After the act, Mangonono failed to pay for the service and Choice took his service pistol.

The next day his company discovered that his service gun was missing and filed a police report.

Mangonono made a follow-up and paid Choice to recover the gun.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

9 hrs ago | 744 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

11 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

11 hrs ago | 985 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 538 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

11 hrs ago | 705 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

11 hrs ago | 787 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

11 hrs ago | 314 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

13 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa appointments scandal

13 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mr Mnangagwa where are the ZUPCO buses purchased in 2019?

15 hrs ago | 711 Views

US Embassy's revelation exposes decades of economic sabotage in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Former Zanu-PF foot soldier gives up on Zimbabwe, migrates to England

16 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

16 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Bus driver abandons 78 undocumented Zimbabwean passengers at SA police roadblock

16 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Zimbabwe police finger school staff in robberies

16 hrs ago | 661 Views

Lobhengula's legacy embodied unique tactful diplomacy, military heroism

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

Gwanda High to introduce Sesotho subject

16 hrs ago | 175 Views

Child abduction-accused Zimbabwean women seek legal representation

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Police probe mystery of human legs found stashed in sack

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

73 000 Bulawayo residents based outside Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 211 Views

US$300 Covid allowance goes permanent as salary

16 hrs ago | 773 Views

Robbers raid 2 more private schools

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

3 Zimbabwe army colonels promoted

16 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Biti had motive to attack Aleshina'

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

School head reported to Zacc over funds

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimplats imports power directly from Zambia

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

15 dams full, levels rise except in Matebeleland region

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Motswana thief causes mayhem in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Teacher rapes grade seven girl, wife faints in court

23 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Chiweshe woman kills nephew over glass bowel

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

Woman in night dress found dead in suspected 'hit-and-run' incident

11 Jan 2024 at 17:56hrs | 942 Views

Siblings bludgeon brother to death over witchcraft accusations

11 Jan 2024 at 17:56hrs | 493 Views

Bus driver flees scene after hit-and-run incident

11 Jan 2024 at 17:55hrs | 726 Views

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

11 Jan 2024 at 17:35hrs | 2305 Views

King Lobhengula: The Statesman Par Excellence

11 Jan 2024 at 17:31hrs | 469 Views