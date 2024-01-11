Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nepotism dents post-election period

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Open University academic Didymus Dewa recently said issues of nepositism, clientalism, patronage and loyalism affected the major political parties that won the elections in the August 23 and 24.

He said this destroyed the hopes of citizens that the polls would bring about economic progress and development in the country.

Dewa made the remarks in heis presentations titled: The post- electoral political and economic landscape in Zimbabwe: Implications on service delivery at a policy at a meeting conducted by the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (Ppriz) in Bulawayo late Monday.

"August 23, 24 elections the results showed that Zanu PF assumed control of the 95% of the rural authorities while Citizens Coalition for change took control of 90% of urban local authorities," he said.

"After the elections there were disgruntlements within the two major political parties with Zanu PF having concerns over Presidential votes in some constituencies being lower than those of the legislators."

He said after the elections all the parliamentary candidates who were allocated the vehicles were told to return the vehicles.

Dewa said there was a bit of some internal disgruntlements in Zanu PF where MP candidates would encourage votes to vote for them but not vote for the Presidential candidate.

"But all the same, various scholars talk about hegemony as a theory in political science. From 1980 up to 2023, we find the elections again in Zimbabwe allowing Zanu PF to continue with its hegemony because of the win,”  he said.

"In its victory, the neopatrimonialism, patrimonialism, patronage politics and clintelism is what shaped up the Zanu PF government formation after the elections while CCC entered into internal fissures."

"Since the Zanu PF won the elections and they had the right to form the government and when looking at the cabinet and ministry allocations, there were allegations of regionalism and tribalism on the allocation of ministerial posts with the famous statement that "Chinhu ndechedu” (it's our thing)."

Dewa said those who were claiming Chinhu are of a specific tribe and also allegations of them now saying it's our time.

"We are talking of the Karangas versus Zezurus within the Zanu PF establishment. We also find factionalism at play. If you look at the candidates that won the parliamnentary seats, shows that most of them were of the Zezuru clan yet the winning President was of the Karanga clan,” Dewa said.

"This brewed political internal conflict and nepotism, clientelism and patronage based on loyalty, friendship and family hood were the key valuables in the selection, and appointment of ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries  those that assumed the authorities are alleged to have been as a result of  nepotism, clientelism, and patronism. He said the appointment of Zimbabwe Defence Forces Philip Velario Sibanda as ex officio member in Zanu POF was a sign that the state has since been militaries."

Dewa said this also unfolded in the CCC culminating in the recalls that were made by the alleged self-imposed interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

He noted in the presentation that almost the same issues that happened in Zanu PF affected it.

"They manifest themselves in the opposition. Centralisation of power, patronage, personification of the struggle, clientelism and loyalty issues. These are issues that led to what we are witnessing as the Tshabangu recalls,” Dewa said.

"The personification of the struggle and centralisation of power on CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, clintelism in the opposition. The recalls have created another chance for Zanu PF to regain the two thirds majority in parliament considering the fact that by elections are usually marred by apathy."


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

11 hrs ago | 776 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

13 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

14 hrs ago | 997 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 548 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

14 hrs ago | 799 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

14 hrs ago | 332 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

14 hrs ago | 501 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

15 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa appointments scandal

15 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mr Mnangagwa where are the ZUPCO buses purchased in 2019?

17 hrs ago | 722 Views

US Embassy's revelation exposes decades of economic sabotage in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Former Zanu-PF foot soldier gives up on Zimbabwe, migrates to England

18 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

18 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Bus driver abandons 78 undocumented Zimbabwean passengers at SA police roadblock

18 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zimbabwe police finger school staff in robberies

18 hrs ago | 666 Views

Lobhengula's legacy embodied unique tactful diplomacy, military heroism

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Gwanda High to introduce Sesotho subject

18 hrs ago | 179 Views

Child abduction-accused Zimbabwean women seek legal representation

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police probe mystery of human legs found stashed in sack

18 hrs ago | 343 Views

73 000 Bulawayo residents based outside Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 214 Views

US$300 Covid allowance goes permanent as salary

18 hrs ago | 787 Views

Robbers raid 2 more private schools

18 hrs ago | 409 Views

3 Zimbabwe army colonels promoted

18 hrs ago | 453 Views

'Biti had motive to attack Aleshina'

18 hrs ago | 146 Views

School head reported to Zacc over funds

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimplats imports power directly from Zambia

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

15 dams full, levels rise except in Matebeleland region

18 hrs ago | 306 Views

Motswana thief causes mayhem in Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2024 at 21:47hrs | 1037 Views

Teacher rapes grade seven girl, wife faints in court

11 Jan 2024 at 21:39hrs | 1296 Views

Chiweshe woman kills nephew over glass bowel

11 Jan 2024 at 21:36hrs | 311 Views