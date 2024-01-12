Highlanders sign defender from American club

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have made their first signing of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after a United States-based player - Marvin Sibanda - inked a three-year contract.The 25-year-old, who was born in Victoria Falls, played for Little Rock Rangers FC in the States.The Little Rock Rangers FC is an American soccer team based in Little Rock, Arkansas.The team was founded in 2016 and played its inaugural season in the USL League Two , a semi-professional league in the fourth tier of the American soccer pyramid."We're delighted to announce the signing of Marvin Sibanda from Little Rock Rangers FC (USA). The 25-year-old Central defender penned a three year long contract with the Club. Welcome come to iTeam yezwe lonke," the club announced.Sibanda played soccer and competed in track and field at Taft High School in that country.Sibanda becomes Highlanders' first signing of the pre-season.He has represented Zimbabwe Under 20 National team in 2018.