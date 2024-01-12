Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshabangu files High Court application to bar recalled CCC members from 03 February by-elections

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
Sengezo Tshabangu has urgently submitted an application to the High Court, seeking an injunction to prevent 23 candidates affiliated with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from participating in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for February 3rd.

On December 18, 2023, the 23 CCC candidates successfully submitted their nomination papers at the Nomination Court. This occurred despite a prior High Court directive that had prohibited other party members from competing under the CCC banner. The court order was based on the assertion that these individuals had ceased to be members of the party before the by-elections held on December 9, 2023.

In the application, presented by his legal representative Nqobani Sithole of Ncube Attorneys, Tshabangu, who identifies himself as the CCC Interim Secretary General, named the 23 candidates and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as respondents.

Tshabangu argued that the candidates subject to the recall are no longer CCC members and, therefore, should not be allowed to contest under the party's name.

Part of the application reads:

"The application is made on the grounds that: On the 18th of December 2023, the Nomination Court sat consequent upon promulgation of the date for by-elections set down on the 3rd of February 2024.

"First to twenty-third respondents submitted their nomination papers before the Nomination Court to be accepted as candidates in the by-election as “members” of a political party called Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC party.

"This was despite the fact that in a prior and extant judgment, they had been found by this court to have ceased to be members of that party. The Nomination Court accepted the nomination papers.

"The decision of the Nomination Court is unlawful in that it is contrary to an extant judgment of the High Court and was at any rate procured through an apparent act of defiance of that judgment."

The application seeks the court to set aside the Nomination Court’s decision to accept the 23 members’ nomination papers.

Unlike at the sitting of the nomination court for the 09 December by-elections, some recalled CCC members filed their papers as independent candidates for the 03 February by-elections to avoid being disqualified.

Source - pindula
More on: #Tshabangu, #CCC, #Court

Comments


Must Read

6 people killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Highlanders sign defender from American club

1 min ago | 0 Views

Nkosazama Zuma retires

6 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Man stabbed in revenge mission

7 hrs ago | 397 Views

Haritatos clash with Coltart

8 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

11 hrs ago | 959 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

12 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

12 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Smells nepotism as unknown Mangombe set for Warriors job

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa guns for sex predators

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

Goods portering, a way of life in Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Parents kick up dust over exam levy

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Miners wreak havoc on roads

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Man found dead with stab wound

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Gwanda - Beitbridge road faces collapse as illegal miner tunnel under it

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

Forbes Border Post starts 24-hour service

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

Two thirds majority not Zanu-PF's ambition

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe students shine in Cambridge exams

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Nepotism dents post-election period

22 hrs ago | 326 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

22 hrs ago | 130 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

22 hrs ago | 125 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

22 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

22 hrs ago | 66 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

12 Jan 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1123 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

12 Jan 2024 at 18:40hrs | 426 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

12 Jan 2024 at 18:39hrs | 1111 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

12 Jan 2024 at 18:38hrs | 133 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

12 Jan 2024 at 18:37hrs | 177 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

12 Jan 2024 at 18:22hrs | 884 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

12 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 165 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

12 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 239 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

12 Jan 2024 at 16:24hrs | 370 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

12 Jan 2024 at 16:24hrs | 61 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

12 Jan 2024 at 16:23hrs | 350 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

12 Jan 2024 at 12:09hrs | 921 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

12 Jan 2024 at 09:58hrs | 2104 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

12 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 1103 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

12 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 723 Views