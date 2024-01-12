Latest News Editor's Choice


6 people killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
On Friday afternoon, a tragic road accident claimed the lives of six individuals at the 35-kilometre mark along the Mutare-Marange Road. Additionally, 12 others sustained injuries in the collision involving a haulage truck and a Mazda BT50 vehicle.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), verified the incident, noting that the fatal crash occurred at approximately 1:30 PM. According to Asst Comm Nyathi, the Mazda BT50, carrying 17 passengers en route to 22 Miles, was struck from behind by a haulage truck as it yielded to another truck at Marange Turn-off.

The driver of the haulage truck reportedly fled the scene of the accident.

Police have released the names of the deceased persons:

1. Anna Tariro Machangachanga, a female adult (30) of Sakubva, Mutare.
2. Joyce Duchi, a female adult of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare.
3. Portia Nyamajo, a female adult (43) of Chikanga 2, Mutare.
4. Nomatter Hwenzira, a female adult (35) of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare.
5. Tsitsi Masuzhe, a female adult (47) of Dangamvura, Mutare.
6. Addella Henzira, a female juvenile (1) of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare

Asst Comm Nyathi added that the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Source - pindula
More on: #Killed, #Mazda, #Truck

