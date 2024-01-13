Man bashes friend over braai

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The love of meat has landed a Plumtree man in prison after he struck his friend with a broken bottle on the occiput before biting his cheek in a meat dispute.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts on Friday where Daniel Mumba appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing an assault charge.He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to January 15.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on December 31 last year the suspect and his friend Bless Banda were at a braai stand when a misunderstanding over meat arose.The suspect picked a broken bottle and struck Banda on the occiput before biting him on the cheek.Mumba stopped assaulting Banda after seeing a lot of blood coming out from his victim.