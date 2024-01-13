News / National
Slava Russia: Ferry docks with 23k tonnes Russia donated fertiliser to Zimbabwe
The Russian embassy in South Africa has confirmed that a shipment of 23,000 fertiliser consignment arrived in the Mozambican port city of Beira enroute for Zimbabwe.
The embassy said, "A ship with a humanitarian cargo of 23,000 tonnes of fertilizers sent by the Russia Uralchem fertilizer producer group for #Zimbabwe has arrived at the port of Beira in Mozambique.
"The shipment for Zimbabwe became the 4th free-of-charge supply of fertilizers from the Uralchem group to #Africa.
"The company has already sent more than 100 thousand tonnes of fertilizers to the continent. Over 77 thousand tonnes of this volume were sent to #Malawi, #Kenya and #Zimbabwe."
The embassy said the Uralchem group intends to donate about 300 thousand tonnes of mineral fertilizers to developing countries.
The donation follows a promise by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa last August.
Putin said the rich Asian country was set to deliver between 25,000 and 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser and grain to six African countries free of charge.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri confirmed the shipment.
Source - zimlive