Driver with Zimbabwe licence and wrong numberplates stopped in UK town

Police stopped a driver in Swindon after noticing their car's front and back plates did not match.Officers spotted the discrepancy at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon (January 12).Wiltshire Police's Roads Policing Unit pulled over the light blue Nissan Micra on Fleming Way opposite The Range shop.Two police cars were spotted at the scene as officers spoke to the driver of the car about the vehicle's registration.It was later discovered by police that one set of plates had expired around nine years ago and that the driver had no insurance.This resulted in the acting officers reporting the driver, who was using a Zimbabwe licence at the time, for all of the offences.Wiltshire Police's Specialist Operations team tweeted a photo of the car and said: "Roads Policing Unit have this vehicle seized in Swindon."Attention drawn as trade plates displayed on the vehicle did not match front and rear. One set expired in 2023, the other in 2015."Driver on a Zimbabwe licence did not have any insurance. Vehicle and trade plates seized, driver reported."