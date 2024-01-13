ZBCtv Secures Full Broadcast Rights For 2023 AFCON

News / National

by Staff reporter

The broadcasting rights for all fifty-two games of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in the Ivory Coast have been secured by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television (ZBCtv).Commencing on Saturday, 13 January, and concluding on 11 February 2024, the tournament's coverage on ZBCtv is made possible through a free-to-air (FTA) sub-license obtained from New World TV, the exclusive rights holders for Sub-Saharan territories.ZBCtv announced in a statement on Saturday evening that it would kick off its comprehensive coverage with the Ivory Coast versus Guinea-Bissau match. The state broadcaster also alerted viewers about potential disruptions to normal programming during the AFCON tournament. The statement read:"The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has acquired the rights to broadcast all 52 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches in Cote d'Ivoire, and as a result, there will be a disruption of normal programming on television."Tonight's (Saturday) NEWS@8 bulletin will be 30 minutes to pave the way for the official opening of AFCON, with the opening match featuring hosts Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea Bissau."Zimbabwe and South African viewers can also tune in to watch the live games on SABC (DStv and Open View) and SuperSport TV (DStv only).In the tournament's opening match, Ivory Coast secured a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau, with goals from Seko Fofana (4′) and Jean-Philippe Krasso (58′). On Sunday, 14 January, Nigeria will face Equatorial Guinea (4 PM), Egypt will host Mozambique (7 PM), and Ghana will clash with Cape Verde (10 PM).