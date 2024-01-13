Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a move set to reduce road accidents, bus manufacturers are now compulsorily installing speed limiters on all the new coaches and have devices that can be retrofitted on buses already on the road.

According to Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 all public service vehicles have to be fitted with a speed limiting device so that such vehicles will not exceed 100km/h.

Bus accidents blamed on speeding had increased recently prompting the Government and the transport stakeholders to agree to install the speed limiters.

One of the Chinese bus manufacturers, Zhongtong, yesterday said among its customers who bought buses fitted with speed limit devices are Mukumba Brothers, CAG, Mandaza and Timboon, among others.

Zhongtong buses Zimbabwe representative Mr Colin Luhaitang said some few months ago the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development engaged the bus manufacturers following a bus accident.

"I told him that to reduce accidents the drivers should concentrate and avoid tired driving. Secondly, they must control their speed as some of the buses can reach up t0 140km/h which is too much for a bus.

"I reported to our mechanics in China. After July 2023 all the buses coming after that date our buses already have speed limiters. The speed limiter is between 100 to 110 kilometres per hour being the maximum," he said.

Mr Luhaitang said there are between 3 000 to 4 000 buses including local and imported in Zimbabwe and Zhongtong were also assisting them by supplying speed limiters.

He said the speed limiters would complement the tracking system which were a little bit expensive and time-consuming in the monitoring.

Mr Luhaitang said the speed limiters are installed permanently and can work for a lifetime if the drivers avoid tampering with them.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said speed limiters were the way to go.

"My Ministry promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 which made it mandatory for operators of PSVs to install speed limiting and monitoring devices.

"This will go a long way in regulating over-speeding by PSV drivers and protect commuters and other road users in line with targets contained in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) which seeks to reduce road accidents and fatalities by a 25 percent margin per annum," he  said.

Zimbabwe Public Transport Organisation (ZPTO) chairman Dr Sam Nhanhanga said they were now installing speed limiters.

"Zhongtong buses we have procured lately are coming in with speed limiters already fixed. The manufacturer will also be servicing the gadgets.

"We are also in the process of engaging the manufacturer to also fix old buses. As an association we continue to encourage our members to comply and put speed limiters on their buses," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Speed, #Limit, #Buses

Comments


Must Read

Rights group chides Zec over polling station toilets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

2 hrs ago | 1032 Views

War vets, Zanu-PF youths' land dispute rages on

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bulawayo council, residents at loggerheads over US$ top fees

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors demand justice as hearings commence

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Equipment crisis hits Bulawayo hospitals

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chrome smelter to establish 300MW power plant

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Fortune Charumbira ousted

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans association splits

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ngodzo hails Bosso new signing

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Doctors accuse councils of profiteering

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Gaza genocide

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Toll fees hike stalls Zimbabwe's domestic tourism'

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Teacher 'steals' groceries

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Rape witness vanishes

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Matebeleland North has highest maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's US$400 000 cloud seeding programme takes off

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare battles acute public toilets shortage

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

More rainfall recorded in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Tshabangu seeks to bar 23 candidates

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbudzi interchange fund looted

11 hrs ago | 1413 Views

ZBCtv Secures Full Broadcast Rights For 2023 AFCON

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Driver with Zimbabwe licence and wrong numberplates stopped in UK town

11 hrs ago | 583 Views

Enforcer to launch Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa slammed for human rights abuses

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

50% Harare boreholes unsafe

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Man threatens to kill sister

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Slava Russia: Ferry docks with 23k tonnes Russia donated fertiliser to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man bashes friend over braai

12 hrs ago | 231 Views

6 people killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1107 Views

Tshabangu files High Court application to bar recalled CCC members from 03 February by-elections

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1608 Views

Highlanders sign defender from American club

13 Jan 2024 at 19:16hrs | 759 Views

Nkosazama Zuma retires

13 Jan 2024 at 13:35hrs | 2766 Views

Man stabbed in revenge mission

13 Jan 2024 at 11:50hrs | 1062 Views

Haritatos clash with Coltart

13 Jan 2024 at 11:04hrs | 2715 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

13 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1257 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

13 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1512 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

13 Jan 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1396 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

13 Jan 2024 at 07:26hrs | 664 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

13 Jan 2024 at 06:57hrs | 831 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

13 Jan 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 444 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 99 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

13 Jan 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1553 Views