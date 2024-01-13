Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a move set to reduce road accidents, bus manufacturers are now compulsorily installing speed limiters on all the new coaches and have devices that can be retrofitted on buses already on the road.According to Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 all public service vehicles have to be fitted with a speed limiting device so that such vehicles will not exceed 100km/h.Bus accidents blamed on speeding had increased recently prompting the Government and the transport stakeholders to agree to install the speed limiters.One of the Chinese bus manufacturers, Zhongtong, yesterday said among its customers who bought buses fitted with speed limit devices are Mukumba Brothers, CAG, Mandaza and Timboon, among others.Zhongtong buses Zimbabwe representative Mr Colin Luhaitang said some few months ago the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development engaged the bus manufacturers following a bus accident."I told him that to reduce accidents the drivers should concentrate and avoid tired driving. Secondly, they must control their speed as some of the buses can reach up t0 140km/h which is too much for a bus."I reported to our mechanics in China. After July 2023 all the buses coming after that date our buses already have speed limiters. The speed limiter is between 100 to 110 kilometres per hour being the maximum," he said.Mr Luhaitang said there are between 3 000 to 4 000 buses including local and imported in Zimbabwe and Zhongtong were also assisting them by supplying speed limiters.He said the speed limiters would complement the tracking system which were a little bit expensive and time-consuming in the monitoring.Mr Luhaitang said the speed limiters are installed permanently and can work for a lifetime if the drivers avoid tampering with them.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said speed limiters were the way to go."My Ministry promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 which made it mandatory for operators of PSVs to install speed limiting and monitoring devices."This will go a long way in regulating over-speeding by PSV drivers and protect commuters and other road users in line with targets contained in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) which seeks to reduce road accidents and fatalities by a 25 percent margin per annum," he said.Zimbabwe Public Transport Organisation (ZPTO) chairman Dr Sam Nhanhanga said they were now installing speed limiters."Zhongtong buses we have procured lately are coming in with speed limiters already fixed. The manufacturer will also be servicing the gadgets."We are also in the process of engaging the manufacturer to also fix old buses. As an association we continue to encourage our members to comply and put speed limiters on their buses," he said.