Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

HIGHLANDERS FC members will vote for a new chairman, executive secretary and committee on February 4.The elections will be preceded by the club's annual general meeting set for January 28.Bosso benefactor Tshinga Dube who has been working behind the scenes assisting the club in various ways including courting Government assistance has advised Bosso members to scrutinize members before voting. He challenged candidates to be honest with themselves and the club."They must be honest to themselves and be honest to the club, these are crucial issues when choosing leaders," said Dube.He said it had become a norm because of factionalism at the club for people to align themselves with camps even when there was a better candidate.People align themselves with friends even if a better candidate is available.