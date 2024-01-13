Latest News Editor's Choice


More water woes for Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents should brace themselves for more water woes after the local authority announced a disruption in supply across the city due to maintenance works at Ncema Works and Pump Station.

In a statement, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the city will experience an interruption in water supplies to enable the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to carry out maintenance works at Ncema Works and Pump Station.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) will be switching off power at Ncema Water Works and Pump Station for planned repairs," he said.

"This will result in disruptions in water delivery for treatment to the city. As such, this will affect the 120-hour restoration programme."

According to the statement, suburbs which include Pumula South, Mpopoma, Iminyela, Old Pelandaba, Pelandaba West (Glendenning), Pumula North, Emganwini, Montrose, Newton West, Tshabalala, Sizinda, Khami, Southwold, Entumbane, Lobengula, Gwabalanda, Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park (Hlalani Kuhle) and Bellevue will not receive water starting today at 5pm until Saturday 5pm.

Pelandaba West (Hawk flight), Magwegwe, Luveve, Matshobana, Njube, Harrisvale, Trenance, Sauerstown, Richmond, Barbourfields, Nguboyenja, Makokoba, Mzilikazi and Mabuthweni will not receive water between Thursday and Tuesday next week.

Others include Romney Park, North End, Ilanda, Paddonhurst, Sunnyside, Emhlangeni, Bradfield, Lockview, Waterford, Tegela, Sunninghill, Riverside, Manningdale, Douglasdale, Fortunes Gate, Burnside, Matsheumhlophe, Selbourne Park, Willsgrove and Mqabuko Heights.

Suburbs that include Hillside, Morningside, Fourwinds, Barham Green and Greenhill had no water since Saturday and supplies will be restored on Thursday.

Khumalo, Parklands, Woodville, Queens Park, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Killarney, Fairbridge and Ascot had no water since yesterday and the taps will run dry until Friday 5pm.

Bulawayo  United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr Winos Dube said the water cuts will also affect industry.

"As residents, we call upon ZETDC to speed up the maintenance process as this also impacts negatively on the industry, more so at a time when our economy is on a growth trajectory. In terms of production, we don't want to lose not even a second of productivity," he said.

A local businessman, Mr Orphan Bhiza said some companies have reduced the working hours of their employees, citing the power cuts.

"Without running water production is at a standstill. Workers therefore do not need to be at work when this happens. We are already struggling with wages," he said.

With the city already grappling with a poor rainy season, council had to decommission some of its supply dams.

BCC has begun a process to expand critical water treatment and conveyance infrastructure in readiness to receive increased water supplies from the massive Lake Gwayi-Shangani, which will be a lasting solution to the city's perennial water woes.

The expanded infrastructure will enhance the feeding of water from Magwegwe Reservoir into Criterion Water Treatment Works, which will enhance the distribution of the precious liquid to critical areas across the city.

Criterion Water Treatment Works is the nerve centre of the city's water treatment and distribution.

The Second Republic is spearheading the construction of the 650 million cubic metres dam that was first mooted in 1912 but had failed to take off under previous successive administrations.

Source - The Chronicle
#Bulawayo, #Water, #Woes

