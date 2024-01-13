Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland North has highest maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DESPITE efforts by the Government to halve the maternal mortality rate as part of achieving development goals, more women continue to die while giving birth in Matebeleland North than in other provinces.

While the maternity mortality rate stands at 363 per 100,000 live births, according to the Preliminary Results of the 2022 Housing and Population Census, some districts in the province have a rate almost double the national average.

Statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistical  Agency (Zimstat) also show that Matebeleland North was the least perfuming province in teenage fertility as it went up by 24,9 percent.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cloud, #Seeding, #Plane

Comments


Must Read

Rights group chides Zec over polling station toilets

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

2 hrs ago | 883 Views

War vets, Zanu-PF youths' land dispute rages on

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo council, residents at loggerheads over US$ top fees

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors demand justice as hearings commence

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Equipment crisis hits Bulawayo hospitals

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chrome smelter to establish 300MW power plant

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Fortune Charumbira ousted

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans association splits

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ngodzo hails Bosso new signing

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Doctors accuse councils of profiteering

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Gaza genocide

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Toll fees hike stalls Zimbabwe's domestic tourism'

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Teacher 'steals' groceries

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Rape witness vanishes

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe's US$400 000 cloud seeding programme takes off

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Harare battles acute public toilets shortage

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

More rainfall recorded in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Tshabangu seeks to bar 23 candidates

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mbudzi interchange fund looted

11 hrs ago | 1357 Views

ZBCtv Secures Full Broadcast Rights For 2023 AFCON

11 hrs ago | 151 Views

Driver with Zimbabwe licence and wrong numberplates stopped in UK town

11 hrs ago | 576 Views

Enforcer to launch Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa slammed for human rights abuses

11 hrs ago | 216 Views

50% Harare boreholes unsafe

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man threatens to kill sister

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Slava Russia: Ferry docks with 23k tonnes Russia donated fertiliser to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man bashes friend over braai

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

6 people killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1102 Views

Tshabangu files High Court application to bar recalled CCC members from 03 February by-elections

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1599 Views

Highlanders sign defender from American club

13 Jan 2024 at 19:16hrs | 755 Views

Nkosazama Zuma retires

13 Jan 2024 at 13:35hrs | 2756 Views

Man stabbed in revenge mission

13 Jan 2024 at 11:50hrs | 1059 Views

Haritatos clash with Coltart

13 Jan 2024 at 11:04hrs | 2706 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

13 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1251 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

13 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1502 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

13 Jan 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1393 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

13 Jan 2024 at 07:26hrs | 663 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

13 Jan 2024 at 06:57hrs | 829 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

13 Jan 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1274 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 440 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 97 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

13 Jan 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1543 Views